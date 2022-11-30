Night Court: NBC Sequel Series Overview Offers Additional Details

With less than two months to go until viewers are treated to a two-episode series premiere of star & EP Melissa Rauch, co-star/EP John Larroquette and writer/EP Dan Rubin's upcoming sequel spinoff of Reinhold Weege's popular sitcom Night Court, we've been obsessively checking social media for the first sign of a teaser of any type. But what we do have to pass along is an overview of the sequel series, courtesy of NBC's press site. Along with giving a better sense of the cast of characters, I like how the overview implies that Abby Stone (Rauch) and Dan Fielding (Larroquette) will be working more as a team and less as adversaries. Now here's a look at that interview we're sure you'll want to check out:

Here's an Updated Overview of NBC's Night Court Revival

The eternally optimistic Abby Stone follows in the footsteps of her revered late father, Judge Harry Stone, as she takes on the challenge of overseeing the night shift of a Manhattan arraignment court.

Abby always sees the best in people, and her passion for justice is undeniable. In her quest to bring order and dignity to the court and reign in its colorful crew of oddballs, she enlists former night court district attorney Dan Fielding to serve as the court's public defender. Still exceedingly self-confident, Fielding must adjust to a new boss and a new job – defending the downtrodden. And, beneath his arrogant demeanor, there is an empathetic side to Fielding that Abby is determined to unearth.

They both must contend with Olivia (India de Beaufort), the court's officious assistant district attorney. Driven and ambitious, she views the night court as a stepping stone on her way to bigger things. Neil (Kapil Talwalkar) is the court's neurotic clerk who loved that his job came with low expectations. That is until a new idealistic judge showed up looking to push him out of his comfort zone.

Rounding out the staff is Donna "Gurgs" Gurganos (Lacretta), the night court's sharp-witted bailiff. Gurgs takes her job very seriously and is fiercely protective of her night court colleagues. Nikolai (Dimiter Marinov) is the court's maintenance man. A staple character within the building, Nikolai pops up in the day-to-day lives of the crew. He's a mystery to everyone around the courthouse (and he likes it that way).

Rauch and Winston Rauch executive produce via After January production company (based at Warner Bros. TV) alongside Rubin- with Larroquette set to produce. After January produces in association with the original series studio, Warner Bros. Deadline Hollywood first reported exclusively on the casting news.