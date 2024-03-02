Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: exclusive, interview, John Larroquette, melissa rauch, nbc, Night Court, Nyambi Nyambi

Night Court: Nyambi Nyambi on How Marsha Warfield Drew Him to Series

Nyambi Nyambi (The Good Fight) spoke with Bleeding Cool about joining the cast of Night Court, what drew him to the original series, and more.

When Nyambi Nyambi was cast as the new permanent court clerk Wyatt in season two of Night Court, he didn't immediately start at the start of the season when it was revealed that Kapil Talwalkar's Neil left. Nyambi was introduced in the fourth episode, "Just the Fax, Dan," and has been embraced by the cast ever since. The sitcom veteran starred in shows like CBS's Mike & Molly and Paramount+'s The Good Fight and recently appeared in the Max superhero series Titans. The actor spoke with Bleeding Cool about how the Night Court cast and crew has been nothing but welcoming, how original cast member Marsha Warfield, who played Roz Russell in the original Reinhold Weege series, became his introduction to the series, and his favorite Wyatt moment.

How 'Police Academy' Led Nyambi Nyambi to His Interest in 'Night Court'

Bleeding Cool: When you found out that you got cast in 'Night Court' and you're coming in mid-season, what were your initial thoughts?

Nyambi: My initial thoughts were if I'm going to bleed…bleed cool? I don't know why I said that anyway [laughs], but that's how I felt. I had to hit the ground running, just play and have fun. I wanted the cast to not only have someone off-screen that they could rely on as someone who is a joy to work with but then also someone on-screen who was there for them. Whatever you need, I'm here. I'm a pillar of joy over here. If you need joy, come this way, and it's been fun. Everyone's been so generous, great, playful, kind, and loving. I couldn't have asked for a better situation regarding my next gig.

Coming in, did you catch up as far as the current show, or did you also grow up watching the original 'Night Court?'

I grew up watching the original show, but I loved watching the original show from when Marsha Warfield was on because my segue into that was 'Police Academy' because I saw a character that reminded me of that film. I was like, 'What's this?' Right before shooting this show, because I watched all that and all nine seasons of the original show, and then watched the first season [of the current 'Night Court']. I was ready, and I came, jumped in, and felt ready to play. I had an idea of how I wanted to, at least initially, fit in. It was a lot of listening, seeing what instrument to then do all these different characters play and how can I fit in to make it all work. That's it's been fun to find that.

Did any of the 'Night Court' cast members like Melissa [Rauch], John [Larroquette], or Dan [Rubin] come to acclimate you on set, or did everyone I approach at once? How did you settle in as you were before filming?

That scene from 'Fight Club' when they come together, and they're like, "These are the rules of Fight Club. There is no Fight Club." No, they didn't do that. They were so sweet. We got on, jumped on a Zoom when they when they wanted me to play this role [of Wyatt] at least look at it. We had a great meeting, between Dan Rubin, John Larroquette, Winston Rauch, and Melissa Rauch and talked for an hour. It was great, and it was a lovely meeting because we liked each other as people, and it was easy to jump in and play. You want to make the people around you like you. I don't hate people. It's funny, when you're around people you love, you want to try and make them laugh, and that's been the joy of trying to make these amazing people laugh.

What is your favorite Wyatt moment?

My favorite Wyatt moment. I have two. One is, of course, as Morpheus [in episode six, "Wrath of Comic-Con"] because I don't get to cosplay. Then being able to, because I love cons. I'm a big Comic-Con fan, and cons all over the country. If I could, I would have flown to Star Wars Celebration in London, because I'm a big fan of anything, pop culture. Being able to say the Morpheus line. "One who sees the world for what it really is…" even though Morpheus doesn't say that, but you get Laurence Fishburne. It's amazing, and then the headset love. Anytime I have a prop, I love playing and bringing props; a lot of it's so much fun.

Night Court, which also stars India de Beaufort and Lacretta, returns March 5th on NBC and streams on Peacock.

