Posted in: NBC, Peacock, streaming, TV | Tagged: Brent Spiner, Dan Rubin, Dave Foley, John Larroquette, Lacretta, melissa rauch, nbc, Night Court

Night Court Star Lacretta on Season 2: Dave Foley to Guest Star & More

Night Court star Lacretta spoke with Bleeding Cool about the first two seasons, welcoming Nyambi Nyambi, Gurgs' talents, guest stars & more.

Article Summary Lacretta reflects on the deeper personal stories in 'Night Court' Season 2.

Dave Foley guest-stars - thrilling Lacretta, a self-proclaimed 'Kids in the Hall' fan.

Nyambi Nyambi welcomed warmly to the cast as the new court clerk, Wyatt.

Lacretta shares her favorite 'Gurgs' moments, including a special singing scene.

One of the biggest differences between the original Reinhold Weege sitcom Night Court and the Dan Rubin legacy sequel is the shift from dual bailiffs of Richard Moll's Bull Shannon and a female cast member played by Selma Diamond, Florence Halop and Marsha Warfield in original characters Selma, Florence, and Roz to a single one featuring Lacretta's Donna 'Gurgs' Guganeous. The role represents the actor's first role as a featured cast member in a TV series following memorable turns on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, 30 Rock, Broad City, and Gotham. The actress spoke to Bleeding Cool about differences between Night Court seasons one and two, welcoming Nyambi Nyambi, who plays new court clerk Wyatt, to the cast, sharing scenes with Warfield (who reprised her role as Roz Russell), favorite Gurgs moment and a surprise guest star reveal that should make fans of Kids in the Hall very happy…

Night Court: Lacretta on Her Journey as Gurgs, Marsha Warfield, Nyambi Nyambi & More

Bleeding Cool: What has been the biggest difference for you transitioning from 'Night Court' season one to two?

Lacretta: We're seeing everyone on a more personal level. We're getting to know more about them when they're not there, even though they are there. We're learning more about their personal lives this season, and that's cool.

There's some transition with the cast with Nyambi Nyambi joining. What's that been like?

I've been a replacement, so I knew I wanted to make him feel as welcome as possible and he has told me that. I feel like the mission is accomplished [laughs].

What was it like to share scenes with original series veteran Marsha Warfield? What conversations did you have?

I can be a shy person, especially when there's someone that is as iconic as Marsha Warfield. I wanted to show that she originated the role. I tended to hide from her [laughs], but she was so kind and generous that she sought me out and demanded that I hug her, and I obliged. We had some lovely conversations, and she said some kind things to me on set and she has continued to say similar kind things about me in future interviews. That boggles me, but my mom said, "You never know who's watching you." To be the kind of person that people want to be around and want to work with. I can say that I have done that, and I look forward to her coming back and playing with us some more.

There are so many different untapped talents of Gurgs throughout the show, and I was wondering if you have a favorite moment for your character this season?

From last season, I must think about my favorite. My favorite thing from last season was getting to spend time with my nephew. JeCobi Swain came and played Xavier, my nephew. It was cool because I know that girl has four brothers and there are two sets of twins. In my mind, I was like, "Ooh, now, is Xavier a twin? Oh my goodness! But which twin does this one belong to? Oh no! We have to work."

From this season, my favorite moment thus far would have to be singing, finally getting to sing for everybody [in "Broadway Danny Gurgs"], because that's been a question as far as what's going on with me personally, Lacretta as this actor. "Are you finally going to get to sing?" The people who know me, and for the people who have seen my work on stage, the people who come by my Twitch stream and I'm singing. I finally got to say, "Hey, tune in on Tuesday [wink] and check it out [wink]. You might see something you've been asking for [wink]." They tuned in, and they've been so supportive about it.

I talked to some of the guest stars this season, and the common link they shared was a prior connection to Melissa [Rauch]. Was there anyone you brought in?

I show up. Sometimes nine times out of ten, I don't look and see who's been cast for the week. It's a nice surprise; sometimes, I need to know so that when my anxiety kicks in is not so bad. We had Brent Spiner come by and Dave Foley. We've had him this week, and I'm a huge 'Kids in the Hall' fan. I was going to run when I got trapped, and I got trapped between him, the table, the pews, and Melissa. There was nowhere for me to go, so I had to buckle down. I had to be brave. We had a lovely conversation. We continue to have lovely conversations. That's going to help for next week, but I don't know if that's going to help when we come back. If we come back for season three. I like that about myself, though.

What's the most challenging part for you to do in 'Night Court' so far?

The tender moments are more difficult for me because I don't want to lose so much energy that it gets stagnant. I can't be up here when I'm talking and being vulnerable. Those have been the difficult parts for me this season, but I also am appreciative to have those tender moments with different characters, because it just adds another layer to Gurgs and fully realizes that her character hasn't been. She's not just the funny person.

Night Court, which also stars John Larroquette and India de Beaufort, returns March 5th on NBC and is available to stream on Peacock.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!