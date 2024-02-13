Posted in: NBC, Peacock, Preview, TV | Tagged: nbc, Night Court, peacock, season 2

Night Court: Marsha Warfield; Spiner & O'Donnell's Wheelers Returning

Marsha Warfield's Roz and Brent Spiner & Annie O'Donnell's The Wheelers (with Kate Micucci as their daughter) are set for NBC's Night Court.

With a new episode set for tonight, series star/EP Melissa Rauch, co-star/EP John Larroquette & writer/EP Dan Rubin's Night Court took their turn on stage for today's TCA 2024 Winter Press Event – and with it came some big casting news regarding some familiar faces. First up, Marsha Warfield's Roz will return for the second season's finale. In addition, Brent Spiner & Annie O'Donnell are set to reprise their roles as Bob & June Wheeler from the original series (where they appeared in six episodes during Seasons 3 & 4) – with Kate Micucci (The Big Bang Theory) playing their daughter.

Night Court Season 2 Ep. 7 "Broadway Danny Gurgs" Preview

Night Court Season 2 Episode 7 "Broadway Danny Gurgs": We don't have an official overview yet – but based on the title and the images that you're about to see, it seems clear that Lacretta's Gurgs will be getting the spotlight (Sweet!) and Richard Kind will be guest-starring as Sy Feldman. Here's a look:

Here's a Look at NBC's Season 2 Overview…

The eternally optimistic Abby Stone (Melissa Rauch) follows in the footsteps of her revered late father, Judge Harry Stone, as she takes on the challenge of overseeing the night shift of a Manhattan arraignment court.

Abby always sees the best in people, and her passion for justice is undeniable. In her quest to bring order and dignity to the court and reign in its colorful crew of oddballs, she enlists former night court district attorney Dan Fielding (John Larroquette) to serve as the court's public defender. Still exceedingly self-confident, Fielding must adjust to a new boss and a new job – defending the downtrodden. And, beneath his arrogant demeanor, there is an empathetic side to Fielding that Abby is determined to unearth.

They both must contend with Olivia (India de Beaufort), the court's officious assistant district attorney. Driven and ambitious, she views the night court as a stepping stone on her way to bigger things. Wyatt Shaw (Nyambi Nyambi), the court's new quick-witted and sarcastic clerk, has seen it all. As a recently divorced, overprotective father of two young girls, he's determined to make sure his daughters see way less than he did.

Rounding out the staff is Donna "Gurgs" Gurganos (Lacretta), the night court's sharp-witted bailiff. Gurgs takes her job very seriously and is fiercely protective of her night court colleagues. Nikolai (Dimiter Marinov) is the court's maintenance man. A staple character within the building, Nikolai pops up in the day-to-day lives of the crew. He's a mystery to everyone around the courthouse (and he likes it that way).

Rauch and Winston Rauch executive produce via After January production company (based at Warner Bros. TV) alongside Rubin- with Larroquette set to produce. After January produces in association with the original series studio, Warner Bros.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!