Night Court S02 "The Duke's a Hazard" Welcomes Dave Foley, Rhys Darby

We have preview images for Melissa Rauch, John Larroquette & Dan Rubin's Night Court S02 "The Duke's a Hazard," with Dave Foley & Rhys Darby.

Before we take a look at the next episode of series star/EP Melissa Rauch, co-star/EP John Larroquette & writer/EP Dan Rubin's Night Court, we have to throw out some serious thanks once again to series star Lacretta for dropping us the news that The Kids in the Hall's Dave Foley would be appearing this during a conversation last month. Well, it turns out that Foley will be guest-starring in Tuesday's "The Duke's a Hazard" – and he's not alone because Our Flag Means Death star Rhys Darby will be joining him. For a look at what you can expect, check out the official overview & preview images that were released.

Night Court Season 2 "The Duke's a Hazard" Preview

Night Court Season 2 "The Duke's a Hazard": When Gurgs' (Lacretta) royal boyfriend pays a surprise visit, she questions their compatibility. Dan (John Larroquette) defends his family's honor after he discovers a feud that dates back centuries. Rhys Darby and Dave Foley guest star.

The eternally optimistic Abby Stone (Melissa Rauch) follows in the footsteps of her revered late father, Judge Harry Stone, as she takes on the challenge of overseeing the night shift of a Manhattan arraignment court.

Abby always sees the best in people, and her passion for justice is undeniable. In her quest to bring order and dignity to the court and reign in its colorful crew of oddballs, she enlists former night court district attorney Dan Fielding (John Larroquette) to serve as the court's public defender. Still exceedingly self-confident, Fielding must adjust to a new boss and a new job – defending the downtrodden. And, beneath his arrogant demeanor, there is an empathetic side to Fielding that Abby is determined to unearth.

They both must contend with Olivia (India de Beaufort), the court's officious assistant district attorney. Driven and ambitious, she views the night court as a stepping stone on her way to bigger things. Wyatt Shaw (Nyambi Nyambi), the court's new quick-witted and sarcastic clerk, has seen it all. As a recently divorced, overprotective father of two young girls, he's determined to make sure his daughters see way less than he did.

Rounding out the staff is Donna "Gurgs" Gurganos (Lacretta), the night court's sharp-witted bailiff. Gurgs takes her job very seriously and is fiercely protective of her night court colleagues. Nikolai (Dimiter Marinov) is the court's maintenance man. A staple character within the building, Nikolai pops up in the day-to-day lives of the crew. He's a mystery to everyone around the courthouse (and he likes it that way).

Rauch and Winston Rauch executive produce via After January production company (based at Warner Bros. TV) alongside Rubin- with Larroquette set to produce. After January produces in association with the original series studio, Warner Bros.

