Night Court Season 1 Ep. 15 & Finale Preview: [SPOILER] on Trial?! We have images & overviews for Melissa Rauch, John Larroquette & Dan Rubin's Night Court "The Honorable Dan Fielding" Parts 1 & 2 - SPOILERS!

Normally, we start off previewing series star & EP Melissa Rauch, co-star/EP John Larroquette & writer/EP Dan Rubin's Night Court by touching upon what the overviews that followed have to tell us about what's to come. But with only two episodes remaining this season (and production on Season 2 already underway), the overviews for "The Honorable Dan Fielding" Parts 1 & 2 – as well as the preview images for "Part 1" – offer some spoilers that don't want to drop up front. So we're throwing on the "MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD!" sign and dropping an image spoiler buffer just to be safe… as [SPOILER] finds themselves on trial.

Night Court Season 1 Episode 15 "The Honorable Dan Fielding, Part 1": Dan (John Larroquette) ponders his future after being offered the opportunity of a lifetime. Abby (Melissa Rauch) can't find time for her fiancé, Rand (Pete Holmes), and her heart lands her in some trouble. Olivia (India de Beaufort) makes it a personal mission to help Gurgs (Lacretta) pass the bailiff supervisor exam.

Night Court Season 1 Episode 16 "The Honorable Dan Fielding, Part 2": Abby (Melissa Rauch) is on trial, and she and Dan (John Larroquette) are fighting for her professional life. District Attorney Jeff Dewitt (Kurt Fuller) returns and forces Olivia (India de Beaufort) to choose sides. Abby and Rand (Pete Holmes) find their relationship at a crossroads.

The eternally optimistic Abby Stone (Melissa Rauch) follows in the footsteps of her revered late father, Judge Harry Stone, as she takes on the challenge of overseeing the night shift of a Manhattan arraignment court.

Abby always sees the best in people, and her passion for justice is undeniable. In her quest to bring order and dignity to the court and reign in its colorful crew of oddballs, she enlists former night court district attorney Dan Fielding (John Larroquette) to serve as the court's public defender. Still exceedingly self-confident, Fielding must adjust to a new boss and a new job – defending the downtrodden. And, beneath his arrogant demeanor, there is an empathetic side to Fielding that Abby is determined to unearth.

They both must contend with Olivia (India de Beaufort), the court's officious assistant district attorney. Driven and ambitious, she views the night court as a stepping stone on her way to bigger things. Neil (Kapil Talwalkar) is the court's neurotic clerk who loved that his job came with low expectations. That is until a new idealistic judge showed up looking to push him out of his comfort zone.

Rounding out the staff is Donna "Gurgs" Gurganos (Lacretta), the night court's sharp-witted bailiff. Gurgs takes her job very seriously and is fiercely protective of her night court colleagues. Nikolai (Dimiter Marinov) is the court's maintenance man. A staple character within the building, Nikolai pops up in the day-to-day lives of the crew. He's a mystery to everyone around the courthouse (and he likes it that way). The season's guest stars include Melissa Villaseñor, Faith Ford, Pete Holmes, Kurt Fuller, Stephanie Weir, Lyric Lewis, Johnny Weir, and Tara Lipinski.

Rauch and Winston Rauch executive produce via After January production company (based at Warner Bros. TV) alongside Rubin- with Larroquette set to produce. After January produces in association with the original series studio, Warner Bros.