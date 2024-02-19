Posted in: NBC, Preview, Trailer, TV | Tagged: nbc, Night Court, preview, season 2

Night Court Season 2 "Taught and Bothered" Exclusive Sneak Preview

Dan and Abby are on the same page - but for different reasons - in an exclusive clip from NBC's Night Court Season 2, "Taught and Bothered."

Article Summary Here's an exclusive clip from NBC's Night Court Season 2 episode "Taught and Bothered".

Abby and Dan discuss their Saturday seminar on workplace respect in the clip.

Wyatt's quest for Dan's gratitude leads to unexpected outcomes.

Melissa Rauch's Abby deals with a crush on the HR guest star, Ryan Hansen.

Over the weekend, we passed along a pretty impressive image gallery for this week's episode of series star/EP Melissa Rauch, co-star/EP John Larroquette & writer/EP Dan Rubin's Night Court. In "Taught and Bothered," Abby (Rauch) and the crew are about to learn a lesson in workplace respect – but it looks like Abby might be a bit too distracted. Meanwhile, Wyatt's (Nyambi Nyambi) effort to get a simple "thank you" from Dan (Larroquette) doesn't exactly go the way he expected. That brings us to the exclusive sneak preview clip waiting for you above – and guess what? It turns out Dan isn't a fan of showing up for work on Saturdays – let alone a seminar. But as you're about to see, Abby & Dan are on the same page when it comes to wanting it to be an early day – but for two very different reasons.

Night Court Season 2 "Taught and Bothered" Preview

Night Court Season 2 "Taught and Bothered": Abby (Melissa Rauch) finds she has a crush on the HR rep (guest star Ryan Hansen) who's come to teach the Night Court crew about respect in the workplace. Wyatt (Nyambi Nyambi) gets more than he bargained for when he asks Dan (John Larroquette) for a thank you.

Here's a Look at NBC's Season 2 Overview…

The eternally optimistic Abby Stone (Melissa Rauch) follows in the footsteps of her revered late father, Judge Harry Stone, as she takes on the challenge of overseeing the night shift of a Manhattan arraignment court.

Abby always sees the best in people, and her passion for justice is undeniable. In her quest to bring order and dignity to the court and reign in its colorful crew of oddballs, she enlists former night court district attorney Dan Fielding (John Larroquette) to serve as the court's public defender. Still exceedingly self-confident, Fielding must adjust to a new boss and a new job – defending the downtrodden. And, beneath his arrogant demeanor, there is an empathetic side to Fielding that Abby is determined to unearth.

They both must contend with Olivia (India de Beaufort), the court's officious assistant district attorney. Driven and ambitious, she views the night court as a stepping stone on her way to bigger things. Wyatt Shaw (Nyambi Nyambi), the court's new quick-witted and sarcastic clerk, has seen it all. As a recently divorced, overprotective father of two young girls, he's determined to make sure his daughters see way less than he did.

Rounding out the staff is Donna "Gurgs" Gurganos (Lacretta), the night court's sharp-witted bailiff. Gurgs takes her job very seriously and is fiercely protective of her night court colleagues. Nikolai (Dimiter Marinov) is the court's maintenance man. A staple character within the building, Nikolai pops up in the day-to-day lives of the crew. He's a mystery to everyone around the courthouse (and he likes it that way).

Rauch and Winston Rauch executive produce via After January production company (based at Warner Bros. TV) alongside Rubin- with Larroquette set to produce. After January produces in association with the original series studio, Warner Bros.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!