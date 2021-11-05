Dexter Author Jeff Lindsay Offers "New Blood" Praise; New Teaser

It's hard to believe it, but after all of the years that Dexter fans have spent seething over the series finale they're now only a little more than 48 hours away from the return on Michael C. Hall's Dexter Morgan. This Sunday sees the season/series premiere of showrunner & writer Clyde Phillips & series star/EP Hall's Dexter: New Blood and we have a new look at the series courtesy of the fine folks at Paramount Plus Brazil. In the following teaser, we get to see more of Dexter's world in Iron Lake as well as the new faces that populate it (especially Jamie Chung's true-crime podcaster Molly)- and just how easily it could fall apart.

Now here's a look at the recently-released teaser for Dexter: New Blood, followed by an overview of the premiere episode "Cold Snap" and then a look at the official trailer (with the series premiere on November 7th on Showtime):

Dexter: New Blood Season 1 Episode 1 "Cold Snap": For the past decade, Dexter has been living a quiet, isolated life far away from the temptations of his past. He's found comfort in a new identity and has assimilated into small-town life as a beloved member of the Iron Lake community. When a local hotshot begins behaving recklessly, and a mysterious stranger seems to be on Dexter's trail, he questions whether he can continue to suppress the murderous urgings of his Dark Passenger. Directed by Marcos Siega, from a teleplay by Clyde Phillips and story by Phillips & Adam Rapp.

And if the show needed any more good vibes, Dexter Morgan's literary creator Jeff Lindsay checked in from a series screening and is giving the series return a serious seal of approval:

Just got back from screening of DEXTER: NEW BLOOD and all i can say is — wow. They nailed it. Caught the spirit — and evolved it. You're gonna love it. I sure did… — jeff lindsay (@dexterjeff) November 2, 2021 Show Full Tweet

Still thinking about DEXTER: NEW BLOOD premier. Everyone kept telling me I'm the sine qua non. Just found out that's actually good. Feel funny now about apologizing so much… — jeff lindsay (@dexterjeff) November 4, 2021 Show Full Tweet

Clancy Brown (The Shawshank Redemption, Carnivàle), Julia Jones (The Mandalorian), Alano Miller (Sylvie's Love), Johnny Sequoyah (Believe), Jack Alcott (The Good Lord Bird), Michael Cyril Creighton (Game Night, Dash & Lily), David Magidoff (The Morning Show), Jamie Chung (Lovecraft Country), and Oscar Wahlberg (Manchester By the Sea) will be joining Hall for the series' return. Original series star Jennifer Carpenter will be returning to the role of Debra Morgan, while John Lithgow returns to his Emmy Award-winning role as Season 4's "Trinity Killer" Arthur Mitchell. Showrunner & writer Clyde Phillips, Hall, John Goldwyn, Sara Colleton, Bill Carraro, and Scott Reynolds executive produce. Marcos Siega executive produces as well as directs six episodes of the season.

Jones' Angela Bishop is the first Native American Chief of Police in her town in upstate New York, while Sequoyah's Audrey is Bishop's brash and opinionated teenage daughter. Miller's Logan is a sergeant for the Iron Lake Police Department and the assistant wrestling coach for the local high school, while Dexter has a "meaningful encounter" with Alcott's "Randall". The four actors join Brown, who portrays Kurt Caldwell. Born and raised in the town of Iron Lake, he's realized the American dream by going from driving big rigs, just like his father did, to now owning several trucks and the local truck stop. Powerful, generous, loved by everyone – he's a true man of the people. If he's got your back, consider yourself blessed. But should you cross Kurt, or hurt anyone that he cares for… God help you.

Creighton's Fred Jr. is the congenial owner of Fred's Fish & Game, a shop he inherited from his father. He has grown up in Iron Lake and is a regular fixture around town that everybody knows and loves, whether it's line dancing at the local tavern or singing in the choir. He's married to Brian, the pastor of the town's small church. Magidoff's Teddy is the "new guy" who's only been a cop in Iron Lake for 2-1/2 weeks. Good-natured, quirky, hardworking, eager to please; and a little scared of his boss, Police Chief Bishop. Chung's Molly is a famous true-crime podcaster from Los Angeles while Wahlberg's Zach is the captain of the Iron Lake High School wrestling team. A bit of a bully but generally the go-to guy to have a good time, Zach is the gateway to the in-crowd- which includes the daughter of the chief of police.