Night Court Season 3 Preview: Melissa Rauch on Mayim Bialik Reunion

Night Court star/EP Melissa Rauch on how it felt reuniting with her The Big Bang Theory co-star Mayim Bialk for "Mayim Worst Enemy."

The fact that NBC's Melissa Rauch, John Larroquette, Lacretta, Nyambi Nyambi, and Wendie Malick-starring Night Court is returning on January 14th to resume Season 3 is reason enough to get excited. But if you're a fan of The Big Bang Theory, then "Mayim Worst Enemy" has probably dialed up your excitement levels of a "Spinal Tap"-loving eleven. Following up on last season's reunion with Kunal Nayyar (who played Martini Todd Wallace), – Mayim Bialik is set to play a twisted version of herself as "Bialik" finds herself before Judge Stone (Rauch) – who just so happens to be a big Blossom fan. The two quickly become friends… that is, until Bialik takes things to a stalking level. In the promo above, we get some sneak peeks at the episode along with Rauch sharing what it was like to be working with Bialik again.

"It feels like I should be dressed like Amy, and she should be dressed like Bernadette. There's definitely a lot of surreal moments and just a huge nostalgia factor. Melissa and I were next to each other for nine years of our lives and shared a huge section of our time together, as did the entire cast. She and I were brought on together in season 4 on 'Big Bang,' so we really trudged a very similar path in terms of our timing," Bialik shared about reuniting with Rauch and their shared journey on TBBT.

Speaking of their previous sitcom, viewers can expect things to go "meta" pretty quickly, but Bialik is staying spoiler-free on what they could be. "That's all I can tease. The episode is kind of meta in the most meta way. Not fully breaking the fourth wall, but breaking the fourth wall of the mind of the audience. So it's pretty cute, and I laugh a lot during rehearsal, so I'll have to get that out of my system for tape day," Bialik shared, adding that she had "a lot of fun" playing "a really funny, evil version of myself."

Night Court Season 3: An Overview

Eternally optimistic Abby Stone (Melissa Rauch) follows in the footsteps of her revered late father, Judge Harry Stone, as she takes on the challenge of overseeing the night shift of a Manhattan arraignment court.

In her quest to bring order and dignity to the court and reign in its colorful crew of oddballs, Abby enlists former night court district attorney Dan Fielding (John Larroquette) to serve as the court's public defender. Still exceedingly self-confident, Fielding must adjust to a new boss and a new job – defending the downtrodden. And, beneath his arrogant demeanor, there is an empathetic side to Fielding that Abby is determined to unearth.

They both must contend with Julianne Walters (Wendie Malick), a reformed convict and former love interest of Dan, who is the new prosecutor. A sophisticated, savvy woman and accomplished attorney who also knows how to make a shank out of a spoon, she'll keep everyone in the courthouse on their toes. Donna "Gurgs" Gurganous (Lacretta) is the night court's sharp-witted bailiff. Gurgs takes her job very seriously and is fiercely protective of her night court colleagues. Wyatt Shaw (Nyambi Nyambi) is the court's clerk. He's a jack of all trades and a devoted single dad trying to make it all work as a law student at the same time.

From executive producer and writer Dan Rubin (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt), NBC's Night Court is also executive-produced by Melissa Rauch, Winston Rauch, John Larroquette, Mat Hawawitz, Lon Zimmet, Lindsey Shockley, and Mona Garcea. The network series is produced by Rauch's After January Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

