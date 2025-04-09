Posted in: Games, Krafton, PUBG Battlegrounds, Video Games | Tagged: PUBG
PUBG: Battlegrounds Has Launched Update 35.1 This Week
PUBG: Battlegrounds has a new update out this week, giving the game a bit of an overhaul in several areas and other improvements
Article Summary
- PUBG: Battlegrounds Update 35.1 boosts gameplay with map unification and new item standardization efforts.
- Fresh map-wide features include a Recall System for consistent squad dynamics across all play areas.
- Aim Punch system reworks enhance gunplay with reduced shake and improved shooting consistency.
- Introducing the new Contender system, offering upgrade options via Workshop for a unique PUBG experience.
Krafton dropped a brand-new update for PUBG: Battlegrounds this week, as the 35.1 update basically gives a number of upgrades to the title. This is one of those updates where it feels like its more about maintenance than new content, as they made some modifications to the maps in various ways, item standardization, and some other fun changes. We have dev notes below and the full patch notes can be found on their website.
PUBG: Battlegrounds – Update 35.1
Gameplay Unification Across All Maps
As outlined in the 2025 roadmap, Update 35.1 takes a major step toward standardizing the gameplay experience across Normal, Ranked, and Esports modes. These changes aim to reduce map-specific learning curves while keeping each Battleground's distinct identity intact.
New Item Standardization
- The Zipline Gun, Emergency Cover Flare, Stun Gun, and Self-AED (Solo only) are now available on all maps
- The Blue Chip Transmitter, 4x Thermal Scope, and Spike Trap have been removed from all spawn pools to streamline loot balance
These updates are designed to ensure the core PUBG experience feels tactical and familiar—regardless of where you drop in.
Recall System Now Available on All Maps
The Recall system, which allows downed players to return to the fight, is now live on all maps, including Karakin and Paramo. While settings are tailored per map to maintain balance, this change brings more consistent squad dynamics and comeback mechanics across the board.
Aim Punch Overhaul Goes Live
Following player testing in Gunplay Labs, the reworked Aim Punch system is now officially in the live game. Built directly from community feedback, this system:
- Reduces excessive screen shake
- Improves shooting consistency
- Enhances the skill ceiling for precision gunplay
Introducing: Contender
Update 35.1 introduces Contender, a new high-end character upgrade system available via the Workshop. Contender outfits are released as complete sets—combining unique appearances with thematic costumes—and can be visually and functionally upgraded over time. Materials required for upgrades can be obtained through Contender Prime Parcels available in Archivist's Chests, or crafted using Artisan Tokens in Special Crafting.