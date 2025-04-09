Posted in: Games, Krafton, PUBG Battlegrounds, Video Games | Tagged: PUBG

PUBG: Battlegrounds Has Launched Update 35.1 This Week

PUBG: Battlegrounds has a new update out this week, giving the game a bit of an overhaul in several areas and other improvements

Article Summary PUBG: Battlegrounds Update 35.1 boosts gameplay with map unification and new item standardization efforts.

Fresh map-wide features include a Recall System for consistent squad dynamics across all play areas.

Aim Punch system reworks enhance gunplay with reduced shake and improved shooting consistency.

Introducing the new Contender system, offering upgrade options via Workshop for a unique PUBG experience.

Krafton dropped a brand-new update for PUBG: Battlegrounds this week, as the 35.1 update basically gives a number of upgrades to the title. This is one of those updates where it feels like its more about maintenance than new content, as they made some modifications to the maps in various ways, item standardization, and some other fun changes. We have dev notes below and the full patch notes can be found on their website.

PUBG: Battlegrounds – Update 35.1

Gameplay Unification Across All Maps

As outlined in the 2025 roadmap, Update 35.1 takes a major step toward standardizing the gameplay experience across Normal, Ranked, and Esports modes. These changes aim to reduce map-specific learning curves while keeping each Battleground's distinct identity intact.

New Item Standardization

The Zipline Gun, Emergency Cover Flare, Stun Gun, and Self-AED (Solo only) are now available on all maps

The Blue Chip Transmitter, 4x Thermal Scope, and Spike Trap have been removed from all spawn pools to streamline loot balance These updates are designed to ensure the core PUBG experience feels tactical and familiar—regardless of where you drop in.

Recall System Now Available on All Maps

The Recall system, which allows downed players to return to the fight, is now live on all maps, including Karakin and Paramo. While settings are tailored per map to maintain balance, this change brings more consistent squad dynamics and comeback mechanics across the board.

Aim Punch Overhaul Goes Live

Following player testing in Gunplay Labs, the reworked Aim Punch system is now officially in the live game. Built directly from community feedback, this system:

Reduces excessive screen shake

Improves shooting consistency

Enhances the skill ceiling for precision gunplay

Introducing: Contender

Update 35.1 introduces Contender, a new high-end character upgrade system available via the Workshop. Contender outfits are released as complete sets—combining unique appearances with thematic costumes—and can be visually and functionally upgraded over time. Materials required for upgrades can be obtained through Contender Prime Parcels available in Archivist's Chests, or crafted using Artisan Tokens in Special Crafting.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!