The Daily Show, Jon Stewart Lead Late-Night Assault on Trump Tariffs

Trump's tariff war was a hot topic for Jimmy Kimmel, Seth Meyers, Jimmy Fallon, and Stephen Colbert - and especially with The Daily Show.

With all of late-night back on the air this week, it comes as no surprise that POtuS Donald Trump declaring a tariff war on the rest of the world, wrecking the U.S. economy, and sending other nations into retaliation mode would be the hot topic for Jimmy Kimmel, Seth Meyers, Jimmy Fallon (I know, right?), and Stephen Colbert. But we wanted to shine a spotlight on our favorite take on the matter, and that came from Comedy Central's The Daily Show and Jon Stewart. "Our economy is in the midst of a beautiful metamorphosis, turning from a simple caterpillar into a dead caterpillar," began Stewart, kicking off a blistering rundown of all the ways we shouldn't be at the point we're at – total global economic mess.

Under the "Star Wars" themed banner "Trade Wars," Stewart went after Trump and his lackeys on everything from horrible communications, poor negotiation skills, and how the GOP is twisting itself in embarrassingly public ways trying to defend Trump's moves. Stewart even called out Trump for his lack of creativity with his newest nickname: the "Panican" party (Trump: "a new party based on Weak and Stupid People!"). "The genius who gave us classics like 'Sleepy Joe' and 'Crooked Hillary' just sh** out, 'You're a Panican'? How about 'Hysterocrats'? 'Repussicans'? How about 'Cryontologists'? Did the overseas factory you had been sourcing your nicknames from get shut down during the tariff war?" Stewart responded.

But it was Stewart's wrap-up that really drove the entire segment home, with the late-night host offering Trump a reality check. "We continue to blame everybody else in the world that we designed and policed after World War II. We're the richest country in the world, ever! We're not the world's victims. If we have inequalities in this country, that's on us. It's not a supply problem, it's not on fair trade for the most part. It's an investment and distribution problem. It's our fucking fault. And it's not saying we can't make adjustments and renegotiate things, but it didn't have to be this reckless. You killed the hostage and then went, 'Oh, ransom?'" Stewart noted.

But as we said earlier, Stewart and The Daily Show were far from the only ones taking in Trump for his global tariff attack. Here's what ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live!, NBC's The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon (yes, even Fallon – and it didn't involve some "wacky" stunt), NBC's Late Night with Seth Meyers (with two segments), and CBS's The Late Show with Stephen Colbert had to say about the mess we're in:

