John Mulaney Goes Live with Hader, Peretti, Knoxville & More Tonight!

Here's a preview of Everybody's Live with John Mulaney - with Bill Hader, Chelsea Peretti, Johnny Knoxville, Catie Maillard & Bartees Strange.

You're damn right that Netflix and John Mulaney's deconstructed late-night talk/variety show, Everybody's Live with John Mulaney is back tonight with a new show! Sorry, we didn't mean to come out hot like that – but we're talking about a show that sees Mulaney, Richard Kind, and Saymo being joined by Bill Hader, Chelsea Peretti, Johnny Knoxville, Human Resources Executive & Employee Coach Catie Maillard, and Bartees Strange. To help set the mood, we're passing along a look at what's been going on in and around the show over the past few days – followed by a look at Mulaney's latest monologue, where he shares the story of what his past week had been like attempting to get Bone Thugs-N-Harmony on the show.

Previously, the lineup of guests included Michael Keaton, Joan Baez, Fred Armisen, personal finance columnist Jessica Roy, Cypress Hill, Nick Kroll, Ben Stiller, Quinta Brunson, cruise industry expert Anne Kalosh, Kim Gordon, Kim Deal, Pete Davidson, Luenell, Henry Winkler, Licensed Funeral Director Raymundo Perez-Plascencia, Mannequin Pussy, Wanda Sykes, John Waters, Stavros Halkias, Supreme Court Lawyer Neal Katyal, and Daniel Hope with New Century Chamber Orchestra. Here's a look behind the scenes at Mulaney working on what's ahead and what went on behind the scenes on the road to tonight's show:

The live limited-series event cements the partnership between Emmy Award-winning Mulaney and the streaming service, which began with stand-up specials Kid Gorgeous at Radio City (2018), The Comeback Kid (2015), and John Mulaney: Baby J (2023). In addition, the comedian was also a guest on a spring 2024 episode of My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman, which won the Emmy for Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special in 2024. Most recently, he hosted the live, six-episode talk show John Mulaney's Everybody's in LA as part of this year's "Netflix is a Joke" Fest — and some of those fan favorites from that show will be back for "Everybody's Live."

The actor and comedian hosts, co-showruns, and executive produces Netflix's Everybody's Live with John Mulaney through his company, Multiple Camera Productions, alongside executive producers Ashley Edens, Dave Ferguson, and John Foy.

