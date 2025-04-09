Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: BT Studios, Relicbound

Relicbound Announced For Release Sometime This Fall

The new third-person action adventure game Relicbound has been announced, as the team are aiming for PC release this Fall

Article Summary Relicbound announced for Fall, play as an archaeologist in this action-packed adventure game.

Explore dynamic environments with Unreal Engine 5's stunning realism and a dynamic weather system.

Engage in thrilling combat using time-bending mechanics and diverse gameplay tactics.

Navigate perilous landscapes and enemy strongholds in a gripping, story-driven experience.

Indie game developer and publisher BT Studios have confirmed their next game, Relicbound, will be released sometime this Fall. The team released a new trailer this week for their third-person action adventure game in which you play an archeologist who has been abducted by a sinister organization and forced to help them find a very specific relic. We have more details about the game here, along with the trailer above, as we now wait for a release date.

Relicbound

Relicbound is an exhilarating game where you play as Jackson, an archaeologist kidnapped by a sinister group seeking a relic with the power to control time, forcing him to navigate perilous jungles, ancient temples, and enemy strongholds. Powered by Unreal Engine 5's Lumen lighting and a dynamic weather system, the game creates breathtakingly immersive environments that bring its rich storytelling and high-stakes action to life with stunning realism. With a gripping narrative, relentless enemies, and visually spectacular locations, Relicbound delivers an unforgettable adventure where every decision shapes the outcome of a race against time.

Thrilling Story-Driven Adventure: Embark on an epic journey as Jackson, a skilled archaeologist, racing against a sinister organization named Eclipse to uncover an ancient relic with the power to control time.

Embark on an epic journey as Jackson, a skilled archaeologist, racing against a sinister organization named Eclipse to uncover an ancient relic with the power to control time. Gameplay Mechanics: Enjoy engaging gameplay mechanics, including seamless ledge climbing, exhilarating rope swings, and fluid parkour, allowing for dynamic and strategic traversal across diverse and challenging environments.

Enjoy engaging gameplay mechanics, including seamless ledge climbing, exhilarating rope swings, and fluid parkour, allowing for dynamic and strategic traversal across diverse and challenging environments. High-Octane Third-Person Shooter Gameplay: Engage in intense combat with dynamic enemy AI, utilizing a variety of weapons and tactics as you infiltrate enemy outposts and survive relentless foes.

Engage in intense combat with dynamic enemy AI, utilizing a variety of weapons and tactics as you infiltrate enemy outposts and survive relentless foes. Dynamic Weather System: Experience ever-changing environments with realistic weather effects that enhance immersion.

Experience ever-changing environments with realistic weather effects that enhance immersion. Time-Bending Mechanics: Harness the power of the ancient relic to manipulate time, solving intricate puzzles and gaining a tactical edge in combat in late game.

