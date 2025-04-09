Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: BT Studios, Relicbound
Relicbound Announced For Release Sometime This Fall
The new third-person action adventure game Relicbound has been announced, as the team are aiming for PC release this Fall
Article Summary
- Relicbound announced for Fall, play as an archaeologist in this action-packed adventure game.
- Explore dynamic environments with Unreal Engine 5's stunning realism and a dynamic weather system.
- Engage in thrilling combat using time-bending mechanics and diverse gameplay tactics.
- Navigate perilous landscapes and enemy strongholds in a gripping, story-driven experience.
Indie game developer and publisher BT Studios have confirmed their next game, Relicbound, will be released sometime this Fall. The team released a new trailer this week for their third-person action adventure game in which you play an archeologist who has been abducted by a sinister organization and forced to help them find a very specific relic. We have more details about the game here, along with the trailer above, as we now wait for a release date.
Relicbound
Relicbound is an exhilarating game where you play as Jackson, an archaeologist kidnapped by a sinister group seeking a relic with the power to control time, forcing him to navigate perilous jungles, ancient temples, and enemy strongholds. Powered by Unreal Engine 5's Lumen lighting and a dynamic weather system, the game creates breathtakingly immersive environments that bring its rich storytelling and high-stakes action to life with stunning realism. With a gripping narrative, relentless enemies, and visually spectacular locations, Relicbound delivers an unforgettable adventure where every decision shapes the outcome of a race against time.
- Thrilling Story-Driven Adventure: Embark on an epic journey as Jackson, a skilled archaeologist, racing against a sinister organization named Eclipse to uncover an ancient relic with the power to control time.
- Gameplay Mechanics: Enjoy engaging gameplay mechanics, including seamless ledge climbing, exhilarating rope swings, and fluid parkour, allowing for dynamic and strategic traversal across diverse and challenging environments.
- High-Octane Third-Person Shooter Gameplay: Engage in intense combat with dynamic enemy AI, utilizing a variety of weapons and tactics as you infiltrate enemy outposts and survive relentless foes.
- Dynamic Weather System: Experience ever-changing environments with realistic weather effects that enhance immersion.
- Time-Bending Mechanics: Harness the power of the ancient relic to manipulate time, solving intricate puzzles and gaining a tactical edge in combat in late game.