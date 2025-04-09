Posted in: Marvel Studios, Movies | Tagged: thunderbolts

Thunderbolts*: IMAX Shares A New Behind-The-Scenes Featurette

A new behind-the-scenes featurette for Thunderbolts* spotlights the decision to shoot the film with IMAX cameras.

Movies are becoming more and more of a curated experience and that means specialty screenings. While most people don't think of IMAX as a specialty screening anymore, it very much is, and it requires completely different technology to film an IMAX movie than a film for any other format. From a technical level, it's always pretty cool hearing directors and talent talking about the experience of working on a film with IMAX technology. It sounds like it really informs the entire process not just for the director and the people directly behind the camera, but the actors and everyone else as well. IMAX has released a new behind-the-scenes featurette for the upcoming Thunderbolts* focusing on the IMAX aspect of the film. Most Marvel movies get the IMAX treatment these days, but it's still neat to hear how each set changes.

Thunderbolts*: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

In Thunderbolts*, Marvel Studios assembles an unconventional team of antiheroes — Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, Red Guardian, Ghost, Taskmaster and John Walker. After finding themselves ensnared in a death trap set by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, these disillusioned castoffs must embark on a dangerous mission that will force them to confront the darkest corners of their pasts. Will this dysfunctional group tear themselves apart or find redemption and unite as something much more before it's too late?

Returning to their Marvel Cinematic Universe roles are Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, Wyatt Russell, Olga Kurylenko, Hannah John-Kamen, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus. The cast also includes newcomers to the MCU—Lewis Pullman, Geraldine Viswanathan, Chris Bauer, and Wendell Edward Pierce.

Jake Schreier directs Thunderbolts* with Kevin Feige producing. Louis D'Esposito, Brian Chapek, and Jason Tamez serve as executive producers.

Marvel Studios' Thunderbolts* opens in U.S. theaters on May 2, 2025.

