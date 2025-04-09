Posted in: Game Hardware, Games, Samsung, Video Games | Tagged: monitor

Samsung Announces Three New 2025 Odyssey Gaming Monitors

Samsung has released three new gaming monitors as part of theor 2025 Odyssey collection, all of which offer different options for gamers

Article Summary Samsung unveils 2025 Odyssey gaming monitors, catering to diverse gaming preferences.

The 49" Odyssey G91F offers a curved 32:9 screen for immersive multi-monitor feel.

The 27" Odyssey 3D introduces glasses-free 3D tech with eye tracking and 165Hz refresh rate.

The 27" Odyssey OLED G81SF delivers 4K 240Hz visuals with Glare Free tech in any setting.

Samsung has released three new gaming monitors this week as part of their 2025 Odyssey collection, offering a few new options for PC and consoles. All three of these designs offer up a little something different, depending on the kind of gamer you are and what you want your setup to look like. This includes the 49" Odyssey G91F, which is a spanning curved monitor perfect for gamers who love a triple monitor setup and would like to make it all one. Or the 27" Odyssey 3D that offers a different kind of 3D spectrum for 2D images. And finally the 27" Odyssey OLED G81SF, which provides a heightened visual experience along with back lighting. We have the finer details below on all three of them as they're all up for pre-order.

Samsung Odyssey 2025 Collection

27" Odyssey 3D: First introduced at CES 2024, this groundbreaking glasses-free display delivers a 3D experience unlike anything currently available on the market. Using innovative light field display technology and eye tracking technology, the Odyssey 3D creates lifelike 3D images from 2D content. The monitor also features a 165Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time and AMD FreeSync Premium.

First introduced at CES 2024, this groundbreaking glasses-free display delivers a 3D experience unlike anything currently available on the market. Using innovative light field display technology and eye tracking technology, the Odyssey 3D creates lifelike 3D images from 2D content. The monitor also features a 165Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time and AMD FreeSync Premium. 27" Odyssey OLED G81SF: The new iteration to the award-winning model, the OLED G81SF is the industry's first 27" 4K OLED gaming monitor, upgraded to include unrivaled picture quality within a 27-inch design. It supports 4K UHD resolution and a 240Hz refresh rate so gamers can expect more detailed and colorful picture quality. Enjoy Samsung Glare Free technology which eliminates reflections so you can game in any environment.

The new iteration to the award-winning model, the OLED G81SF is the industry's first 27" 4K OLED gaming monitor, upgraded to include unrivaled picture quality within a 27-inch design. It supports 4K UHD resolution and a 240Hz refresh rate so gamers can expect more detailed and colorful picture quality. Enjoy Samsung Glare Free technology which eliminates reflections so you can game in any environment. 49" Odyssey G91F: Experience complete immersion with the 49-inch display with a 1000R curvature. The curved Dual QHD features an ultra-wide 32:9 screen, equivalent to two side-by-side 16:9 monitors, as well as a 144Hz refresh rate and near-instant 1ms response time (GtG) for ultra-smooth gameplay.

