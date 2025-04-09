Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: saturday night live, snl

SNL Cast, Host Jon Hamm Check-In From Wednesday Night's Read-Thru

Here's a look at Saturday Night Live host Jon Hamm and the SNL cast during Wednesday night's read-thru ahead of this weekend's new show.

With a new show hitting this weekend, NBC's Saturday Night Live offered up a look at host Jon Hamm (Apple TV+'s Your Friends and Neighbors) – with Lizzo alongside as the musical guest on Saturday night – in a midweek sketch that co-starred Chloe Fineman, Sarah Sherman (who gets in a Colin Jost dig), and Bowen Yang – and went hard with the soap opera vibes. Now, we're getting a look at Hamm and the SNL cast during tonight's read-thru:

SNL: Saturday Night Live Season 50 Cast

NBC's Saturday Night Live Season 50 main cast and featured players include Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, Michael Longfellow, Emil Wakim, Devon Walker, Chloe Fineman, Jane Wickline, Ashley Padilla, Andrew Dismukes, Michael Che, Colin Jost, Marcello Hernández, Heidi Gardner, Mikey Day, Ego Nwodim, Bowen Yang, and James Austin Johnson. Here's a look at the official Season 50 cast photo from Photographer Mary Ellen Matthews:

Since its inception in 1975, SNL has launched the careers of many of the brightest comedy performers of their generation. SNL makes headlines with topical humor reflecting politics and current events, features an array of characters with an unparalleled perspective on pop culture, and offers sharp political commentary through its signature "Weekend Update" segment. A variety show that is truly one of a kind, SNL also attracts the biggest stars of music to its stage for innovative viral performances.

The long-running late-night live sketch comedy and music series, which premiered Oct. 11, 1975, broadcasts live from NBC's famed Studio 8H in New York City's Rockefeller Center. Broadway Video, in association with SNL Studios, produces the program, which is executive-produced by Lorne Michaels.

