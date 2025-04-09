Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Lonely Mountains, Megagon Industries

Lonely Mountains: Snow Riders Releases Baifushan Mountain Update

Those looking for a new challenge in Lonely Mountains can check out the latest update, as they have added Baifushan Mountain

Indie game developer and publisher Megagon Industries have released a new update this week for Lonely Mountains: Snow Riders, as they have added the new Baifushan Mountain. This adds an entirely new mountain range for you to explore with several challenges awaiting you as you make your way down in a variety of paths. We have more details and a trailer here as the content is live.

Baifushan Mountain

Inspired by Chinese mountainscapes, the new Baifushan Mountain update adds a whole new mountain for players to explore, featuring four trails with two slopes per trail, plus challenges, multiplayer and leaderboard support. As if that wasn't exciting enough, the team is also adding a supporter pack, available from today! For those who want to support the team as they continue development on Lonely Mountains: Snow Riders, the supporter pack comes with a host of cool skins – including a slick retro racing outfit – plus a paint job for your skis and a medal, all to say a big 'thank you' from the Megagons!

Lonely Mountains: Snow Riders

Test your skiing skills in breathtaking mountain scenery. Perform tricks, discover shortcuts and try to best your time in the snowy followup to hit mountain bike adventure Lonely Mountains: Downhill. Enjoy the slopes alone, participate in thrilling online multiplayer races or gather your friends and conquer the mountain together. Take a deep breath, count to three, and… go! Lonely Mountains: Snow Riders is a game about skiing down gorgeous mountain vistas. Slice through deep snow, skitter over ice lakes, and leap into the air in spectacular jumps, all surrounded by a variety of breathtaking landscapes.

Snow Riders also adds a brand new feature to the Lonely Mountains world – online multiplayer! Work your way down the mountain as a team in co-op, adding save points as you go, or compete in a breakneck race to the base in versus mode. Available for 2-8 players. Perform daredevil tricks or try to best your time for a spot on the leaderboard. Or you can take the road less traveled, discovering shortcuts as you explore the slope. Unlock new equipment, outfits, and tricks as you play! Whether you're looking for a challenge or a chilled-out vacation with friends, Lonely Mountains: Snow Riders is the perfect winter getaway.

