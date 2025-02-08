Night Court Star Lacretta on Gurgs' Growth, Rauch/Larroquette & More

Posted in: NBC, TV | Tagged: Lacretta, Night Court

It seems like sometimes, the more things change, the more they stay the same, as goes the cyclical nature of NBC's Night Court. Since its premiere in 2023, like the original Reinhold Weege series, the Dan Rubin incarnation has weathered some cast changes through its first three seasons, but the main core, with stars Melissa Rauch and Lacretta, along with original series star John Larroquette, have helped weather the storm along with additions like Nyambi Nyambi, Wendie Malick, and recurring cast member Gary Anthony Williams. As the series reaches its halfway point through season three, Lacretta, who plays bailiff Donna "Gurgs" Gurganous, spoke to Bleeding Cool about her growth and journey as Gurgs, the addition of Malick to the cast, meeting original star and guests like Marsha Warfield, Brent Spiner, and Annie O'Donnell, if the series will honor late fan favorite Richard Moll who played beloved bailiff Bull Shannon in the original series, and how Night Court cast and crew have become family.

Night Court Star Lacretta on Season 3 Journey, Favorite Guest Stars

Bleeding Cool: How do you feel you've grown as Gurgs on 'Night Court' three seasons now?

Gosh, I certainly feel more comfortable in her shoes, and that translates into a freedom to let her express herself on film.

Your character got a promotion recently. What changes are in store for her as far as any additional responsibilities?

You'll see that in the next couple of episodes as she finds her bearings. Unfortunately, the chief bailiff's position has been empty for a while. There's some catching up to do, but as in all things, when you finally get everything caught up, things will balance out and normalize for her.

One of the surprises we had last season was the return of the Wheelers. What was it like sharing the spotlight with some of the Night Court OGs like Brent and Annie? Can we expect any other further surprises from holdovers from the original show?

The Wheelers will be returning, and goly! Annie is so sweet and kind, and Brent is also the same. I was definitely nervous to talk to him, because, for the majority of my life, he was Data from Star Trek. It was such a wonderful time because I love sci-fi. I was pretty shy and almost didn't talk to him, but fate made us meet in the doorway [laughs], and there was nowhere for me to go. Since he's so kind, warm, and grounded, I found that it was easier for me to talk to him than some of our previous costars, which I went through. The first full week we had Kurt Fuller there. I didn't talk to him at all. When he came back for his next episode, he was like, "Are you going to talk to me this week?" I thought, "Yeah, I will talk to you this week" [laughs].

Did you have a favorite guest star so far this season?

I love it any time that Marsha [Warfield] comes because that's my legacy there. It's always nice to get to tell her how much she means to me and how much I appreciate her just to catch up on her comedy. I was able to do her podcast, 'Midnight in the MARSHAVERSE' which is a lot of fun. After that, any time that Ryan Hansen (Jake) is there, he's awesome. We talked about his chickens, but it's been so wonderful to meet people that I have been watching on television and in films my whole life. To get to meet them in the flesh, work with them, and learn from them. This is a dream job.

What's it like having Wendie become part of the cast, and what she brings to the show?

She's so classy, and we were giggling about her the other day watching the episode because she's down for a good time [laughs], but she will take a pill. Julianne will take a pill she found [laughs], pick the hairs off, then take it and go along for the ride. Wendie is another person I have been watching and admiring on television for so long. To get to hear her stories and the time she got to spend with Betty White being her mom on 'Hot in Cleveland.' She is the classiest woman I've ever met, and she's so funny. It's just like you don't expect that kind of person to be so hysterical, but it works for her and it works for Julianne, the character. It's been wonderful to bring her into the fold, have adventures with her on the show, and learn so much from her. I'm not that classy. I'm too rough and tumbling, so it's been nice to learn how to be a lady.

We have like little parts from the old show come in with references to Harry Anderson's Harry Stone, and Markie Post's Christine Sullivan in stories, along with Marsha's return as Roz, are we going to have a nod or arc to Bull Shannon with Richard's passing?

I can't recall if anything is going to happen in the rest of the season, but it's important to do. My mom has passed away, and so having those conversations about her is what immortalizes her. I love how beautifully we have done that with our characters who are no longer with us in this realm. It's only fair to make sure that we do that with Bull.

What's your favorite Gurgs' moment so far this season, and how do you feel you've grown as a cast with Melissa and John?

What I love is that…I had lunch with Melissa earlier this week. I had dinner with [EP] Mona [Garcea] yesterday. Even though we're not at work, we are more than our jobs, so we still interact with each other, and I love that because you must be cautious. One of the things that I was told going into grad school is "Don't make friends too quickly," and we've had three plus years together to get to know each other, to get to know these characters, but then also to get to fall in love with each other as a cast and human beings. I love the growth and what we're going to see in our lifetimes what these characters do. I love to spend time with my work family in a social setting. We're a family, for sure.

Night Court airs Tuesdays on NBC and later, is available to stream on Peacock.

