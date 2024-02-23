Night Court: Ryan Hansen on Guest-Starring, Feeling Welcome & More

Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: interview, nbc, Night Court, ryan hansen, season 2

While Ryan Hansen didn't grow up watching the original Night Court on NBC, his parents did, and it became an exciting moment to learn he's a guest star in the latest incarnation in the second season episode "Taught and Bothered," playing Jake, a city human resources official looking to make the court a more "understanding" place – and gets particularly close with Judge Abby Stone (Melissa Rauch). A TV veteran for over 20 years since his debut in 2001, the Party Down star spoke with Bleeding Cool about sharing his parents' love of the Reinhold Weege sitcom, his arrival in the Dan Rubin incarnation, how his experience differs from other guest appearances on other shows, and his favorite character from the original series.

How 'Night Court' Was a Well-Oiled Machine for Ryan Hansen

Bleeding Cool: you've been a part of other IPs like 'C.H.I.P.S' and 'Fantasy Island,' so how does it feel to be on 'Night Court?'

Hansen: Just to be part of an iconic franchise. I don't know if it's called a "franchise," but whatever it is, "IP", it's so cool. My parents watched Night Court because I wasn't allowed to watch it when I grew up, but it's incredible. My parents were excited that I was on it and I'm like, "Yeah."

I'm guessing caught on reruns, right?

Yeah, after I wasn't allowed to watch it. I've seen a ton of episodes, and it's so cool to be a part of it.

How did you get involved in the show?

They asked me to do it, and I said "Yes"…Okay, I'll give a little bit better answer. They gave me the script, and they said, "This is your character," and I'm going to be playing opposite Melissa [Rauch] and all these scenes. I'm like, "Yeah, absolutely." She's incredible. It's so funny and cool to be on an iconic show like that with John [Larroquette]. I was like, "Absolutely, I'm in." The multi-cam?! Come on! It's the most fun right now.

Was it kind of a surreal experience walking on the recreated courtroom set?

Very much so, because a lot of the sets are the originals from back in the day, so my wife and I watch 'Friends' every night and imagine going to a show that I like, and it's like that for a ton of people. To be able to be on the set of the original is incredible. Yeah.

How was it like filming your scenes with Melissa Rauch and the rest of the 'Night Court' cast?

As a guest star coming into a show during their second season, they got a vibe going and a rhythm. Some shows that I've joined, it's not as warm. Everyone's doing their own thing, and they're like, "This is the guest star guy," but [Night Court] was like a big, warm hug from everybody. Everyone wanted to play and do it the best they could and make me feel comfortable. I expressed my feelings about not having done a multi-cam in so long and the live audience, and I was nervous about that. They made me feel so good about it. Once we started going with the live audience, it was great. We all found a rhythm, and it's cool. They made me feel comfortable.

Were you able to poke the brain of John Larroquette and see what it was like to be around such a seasoned veteran?

I learned to not jump on his line when it's his big punchline, and I said my line too early. I got a big stare from him. He was joking, but also like, "Hey, kid! Don't do that." I learned quickly to not jump on anyone's line. Multi-cam is a lot about timing and stuff. It's all that stuff. He's so cool and great. Didn't talk to him a ton, but he's just a legend, and I let him be a legend, and I looked at him.

You amassed an impressive career spanning over 20 years. What is the biggest observation you've made about your growth and evolution as an actor?

I don't know if I've observed, but when I've been a guest star on a show, as I said before, it's not always been the best experience, but this show does it perfectly. Melissa, along with India [de Beaufort], Nyambi [Nyambi], Lacretta, and John, are all so welcoming and cool to make the guest star feel comfortable because then the guest star will do their best. When I've been on my show, every guest star, I'm like, "Thank you so much!" This is so cool that you're doing it and just encouraging them and making them feel comfortable because then it's going to elevate everyone's performance anyway. That's one of the things I've learned and how much of a privilege it is to be an actor. To ever have a bad attitude on set is to bring anybody else down, even the crew, is insane to me. I always have a positive attitude and am thankful that you get to work, even if it's a guest, even if it's a small part of your show.

Were there any scenes in which you were allowed to kind of infuse some improvisation or was everything as scripted?

I've never been like a regular on a multi-cam, but when it's set-up joke type…there's like a rhythm to it. It's not as loosey-goosey when you can single-cam, and it's on you; you can improvise or whatever. This is how it is. I will say they'll give you alts, even when we're shooting in front of a live audience. I'll be like, "Okay, now you're going to say this instead, which is challenging but fun. No improvised improvising, but there are a lot of alts.

What was your favorite character in the original 'Night Court?'

Probably Bull [Shannon], love that dude. He's so cool looking like you can't fake that. He's that dude. He's awesome. Richard [Moll] and John crushed it, which was so funny and good.

The season finale of Night Court "Chips Ahoy" airs March 5th on NBC, and the series is available to stream on Peacock.

