Ninja Kamui: Adult Swim Unleashes Trailer in Japanese/English Subs

Set to hit Adult Swim this weekend, check out the official trailer for director Sunghoo Park's Ninja Kamui in Japanese, with English subs.

Ever since the first teaser hit our screens, we've had director Sunghoo Park's (God of High School, Jujutsu Kaisen) Ninja Kamui on our radar. In the animated epic, a former ninja clan member swears vengeance upon a mysterious shadow organization that killed his wife and son. But as we've seen from the trailer & sneak preview that was previously released, that mission of revenge is going to bring a whole lot of nasty folks out of the shadows to put his mission of revenge to an end before it's barely begun. With the animated series set to debut this weekend, Adult Swim has released the official trailer in Japanese – with English subtitles – that makes the case for adding the series to your must-watch list. It also serves as a reminder that the 3 am airing of each episode will be in Japanese with English subs.

Now, here's a look back at the original trailer, overview, and early preview of the animated series, with Adult Swim's Ninja Kamui set to premiere this Saturday, February 10th, at midnight:

An explosive story of revenge, "Ninja Kamui" follows a former ninja clan member who is haunted by the brutal murders of his family. Meanwhile, an FBI agent and his rookie partner also work to investigate the murders and uncover a vast global conspiracy.

Adult Swim has been a major player in adult animation and the top destination for young adults for over fifteen years, offering critically acclaimed, award-winning original and acquired series such as Rick and Morty, Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal, The Eric Andre Show, Smiling Friends, Unicorn: Warriors Eternal and My Adventures with Superman. Fan favorite anime block, "Toonami," airs on Saturday nights and has expanded beyond acquisitions, producing original series, including the one we're previewing above, as well as Uzumaki, Lazarus, FLCL, and more. In addition, Adult Swim has expanded its reach – now running nightly on Cartoon Network beginning at 5 p.m. (with the "Crooked Past" mini programming block) and running until 6 a.m. (ET/PT) – with programming also available to stream on Max.

