Ninja Kamui Preview Makes It Clear: You Can Run But You Can't Hide

Check out an extended preview for Sunghoo Park's (God of High School, Jujutsu Kaisen) Ninja Kamui - set to hit Adult Swim on February 10th.

Follow the vengeance-fueled journey of a ninja against a shadowy organization.

Adult Swim continues its legacy of adult animation with new and original anime.

Expect high-octane action and suspense in the Ninja Kamui preview for Toonami's lineup.

Last month, Adult Swim released the official trailer for director Sunghoo Park's (God of High School, Jujutsu Kaisen) Ninja Kamui – set to hit screens on Saturday, February 10th, at midnight ET/PT. In the animated epic, a former ninja clan member swears vengeance upon a mysterious shadow organization that killed his wife and son – it doesn't get more direct and to the point than that. Now, with only a week to go until the series gets unleashed during "Toonami," viewers are getting an extended look at what's to come in an early preview clip. If you're concerned about the level of action, violence & suspense, we have a feeling that what you're about to see will put your mind at ease (after the adrenaline rush, of course).

Here's a look at an early preview of the animated series, along with the official overview for Adult Swim's Ninja Kamui:

An explosive story of revenge, "Ninja Kamui" follows a former ninja clan member who is haunted by the brutal murders of his family. Meanwhile, an FBI agent and his rookie partner also work to investigate the murders and uncover a vast global conspiracy.

Adult Swim has been a major player in adult animation and the top destination for young adults for over fifteen years, offering critically acclaimed, award-winning original and acquired series such as Rick and Morty, Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal, The Eric Andre Show, Smiling Friends, Unicorn: Warriors Eternal and My Adventures with Superman. Fan favorite anime block, "Toonami," airs on Saturday nights and has expanded beyond acquisitions, producing original series, including the one we're previewing above, as well as Uzumaki, Lazarus, FLCL, and more. In addition, Adult Swim has expanded its reach – now running nightly on Cartoon Network beginning at 5 p.m. (with the "Crooked Past" mini programming block) and running until 6 a.m. (ET/PT) – with programming also available to stream on Max.

