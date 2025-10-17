Posted in: ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, Opinion, TV, TV | Tagged: no kings, opinion

No Kings: ABC, NBC, CBS, FOX News, MSNBC, CNN & More Ready Coverage

With "No Kings" rallies in 2500+ locations nationwide this Saturday, ABC, NBC, CBS, FOX News, CNN, MSNBC, and others are readying coverage.

On Saturday, October 18th, Indivisible and a broad coalition of labor unions and activist networks are set to launch the second "No Kings" rally of 2025. With marches and rallies planned in more than 2500 locations nationwide (including the flagship rally in Washington, DC), local & national broadcast, cable, and online news agencies are expected to go with live coverage for most of the day. Its purpose? To push back on President Donald Trump's "authoritarian power grabs" (according to the website, which has additional information on the nationwide rally) and to remind Trump that "in America, we don't have kings and we won't back down against chaos, corruption, and cruelty."

"His administration is sending masked agents into our streets, terrorizing our communities. They are targeting immigrant families, profiling, arresting, and detaining people without warrants. Threatening to overtake elections. Gutting healthcare, environmental protections, and education when families need them most. Rigging maps to silence voters. Ignoring mass shootings at our schools and in our communities. Driving up the cost of living while handing out massive giveaways to billionaire allies, as families struggle," the website listed as just some of the reasons for the campaign.

At this point, we can expect CNN and MSNBC to offer pretty extensive coverage, with FOX News, ABC News, NBC News, and CBS News offering sporadic to extended coverage. Respective news websites nd YouTube channels will most likely provide the most uninterrupted coverage. Here's a look at what MSNBC, ABC, and FOX "News had to say recently about tomorrow's "No Kings."

It will also be interesting to see how late-night will cover "No Kings." While the talk show hosts won't be back on the air until Monday, we also have social media to look to. Also, we've got a new edition of NBC's Saturday Night Live tomorrow night (with host/musical guest Sabrina Carpenter), so there's a very good chance that some last-minute changes could come into play. Earlier this week, ABC's Jimmy Kimmel and CBS's Stephen Colbert talked up the national rally, with Colbert even broadcasting the QR Code for those looking to learn more about "No Kings."

Pushing back on members of the GOP and Trump's administration who have labelled the national protest as being "anti-American," Kimmel noted that "there is nothing more American than a political protest. The American Revolution was a 'No Kings' protest." From there, the late-night host called out Republicans for seemingly being okay with the Jan. 6th traitors who attacked the U.S. Capitol in an effort to stop the certification of the U.S. Presidential Election results. "So just to be clear, peacefully protesting a wannabe dictator means you hate America. Attacking the Capitol to overturn America? Patriotic walking tour," he said.

Before wrapping up, Kimmel had some creative words of encouragement for those attending a rally when it comes to their protest signs. "If you are planning to go to the rally, and you're going to be making your own sign –– everybody there has a sign — I just want to ask you to remember our president is very sensitive about his weight, so please do not use the word 'Shamussolini' to describe him, or 'Engorge Washington,' or 'King Hungry the Eighth,'" Kimmel advised. "It's rude, and he will throw you in jail."

