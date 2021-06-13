No, Ron Funches Is Not The Proud Owner of Ultimate Slip 'N Slide Park

Yesterday, we reported on NBC's upcoming Ultimate Slip 'N Slide being shut down after the Bobby Moynihan and Ron Funches-hosted series was hit with a truly s****y situation on the set. First reported by The Wrap and further confirmed by EW, the microscopic parasite reportedly resulted in "up to 40 crew members fell violently ill" that resulted in an outbreak of "awful explosive diarrhea" causing "collapsing" and people "being forced to run into port-o-potties" (though an NBC spokesperson stated that neither Moynihan nor Funches were infected). Today, Funches tweeted about the incident- specifically, about the image used by one of the sites- and we still can't stop laughing about it.

Sharing a look at the image used, Funches wrote, "I love that they used a picture that makes me look proud. Did I have owner of "explosive diarrhea" water park on my vision board? No. I never dreamed that big." Now check out a screencap of the image in question and you'll understand why we can't get "proud water park owner" out of our heads:

And here's a look at Funches tweet from earlier today addressing the matter:

I love that they used a picture that makes me look proud. Did I have owner of "explosive diarrhea" water park on my vision board? No. I never dreamed that big. pic.twitter.com/UHjdA4dIRH — Funch (@RonFunches) June 13, 2021

With the series nearing the end of production, a representative for NBC confirmed that production was halted n June "when as least one member on the series tested positive" for the microscopic parasite. "The health and safety of everyone on our set is our number one priority, so out of an abundance of caution, we have made the decision to stop production of Ultimate Slip 'N Slide at the current location. We are in the process of determining the next steps in order to complete production," said a spokesperson for Universal Television Alternative Studios to EW. NBC's Ultimate Slip 'N Slide is set to have its special two-night premiere on Sunday, August 8 at 10:30 p.m. ET / 7:30 p.m. PT, immediately following the Closing Ceremony of the Summer Olympics. The competition series will then formally debut on Monday, August 9, at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram (with an official launch on June 19): Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.