Norm Macdonald Talks Comedians, Opinions in "Nothing Special" Clips

Earlier this month, David Spade revealed some huge news on his and Dana Carvey's Fly on the Wall podcast. Not only had the late comedian & actor Norm Macdonald recorded the trial run of a final stand-up special but he had an opportunity to screen it during a memorial for Macdonald that coincided with the "Netflix Is A Joke" festival. Not long after, Netflix confirmed that Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special would hit the streamer on May 30th. In the summer of 2020, venues were shut down due to the pandemic but Macdonald wanted to record the comedy special that he had worked so hard to prepare. So he would perform what would become the special that premiered today alone in his living room- and he pulled it off in one take. To honor the occasion of Macdonald's final stand-up special, Netflix has released two preview clips that easily demonstrate why the actor/comedian was loved & respected by so many.

In the first clip, Macdonald wonders if comedians meet the criteria of being considered "modern-day philosophers." Following that, the late actor/comedian can't shake the feeling that everyone seems to have an opinion on everything these days:

"Norm worked so hard on a new hour of material and wanted it to be seen. While this version of 'Nothing Special' was not originally meant to be the final product, COVID restrictions prevented him from filming in front of an audience. We want to make sure his fans see this very funny hour. He left this gift for all of us," said Lori Jo Hoekstra, Macdonald's long-time producing partner and executive producer of Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special. Following the special, Adam Sandler, Conan O'Brien, Dave Chappelle, David Letterman, David Spade, and Molly Shannon take part in a featurette focusing on their friend Macdonald and what he meant to them.

During the 47th season opener of NBC's Saturday Night Live (hosted by Loki star Owen Wilson & with musical guest Kacey Musgraves), the long-running sketch comedy/music series paid its respects to late actor, comedian & SNL alum Norm Macdonald via "Weekend Update." First, Pete Davidson wore a shirt with Macdonald's face and name on it during his segment on the Met Gala opening. After that, co-anchors Michael Che and Colin Jost turned over the end of "WU" to just a sample of the humor that set Macdonald apart from anchors who came before and after him. From former President Bill Clinton being against gay marriages to a proposed airport three miles west of San Diego that would be literally in the Pacific Ocean, no topic was safe from Macdonald's humor. And of course, O.J. Simpson ("In a brilliant move during closing arguments, Simpson attorney Johnnie Cochran put on the knit cap prosecutors say O.J. wore during the night of the murders. Although O.J. may have hurt his case when he suddenly blurted out, 'Hey, hey. Easy with that! That's my lucky stabbing hat!'"). Here's a look at the "Weekend Update" clips from the season-opener of NBC's Saturday Night Live: