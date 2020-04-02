AMC's NOS4A2 had a double-dose of good news for viewers on Thursday: the ten-episode, second season of the supernatural horror series is set to premiere on Monday, June 1. For the first time, an AMC original series will be simulcast on BBC America – in a way, a "return favor" for the deal AMC has to broadcast BBC America's Killing Eve (including the upcoming third season).

Based on Joe Hill's best-selling novel, and executive produced by showrunner Jami O'Brien (Fear the Walking Dead) and Hill, the series stars Zachary Quinto, Ashleigh Cummings, Jahkara Smith, Olafur Darri Olafsson, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Virginia Kull, Jonathan Langdon, Ashley Romans, Jason David, and Mattea Conforti.

Now here's a look at the upcoming season, taking place eight years after the first season finale – as Manx (Quinto) sets his sights on Vic's (McQueen) son to enact his revenge. His plan will bring back some familiar (and not-so-familiar faces) – as you're about to see in this new set of first-look images:

NOS4A2's second season picks up eight years after the events of Season 1. Vic McQueen (Cummings) remains more determined than ever to destroy Charlie Manx (Quinto). Charlie, having faced his own mortality, emerges desperate for revenge against Vic. This time, he sets his sights on the person who means most to Vic – her eight-year-old son Wayne. The race for Wayne's soul sends Vic and Charlie on a high-speed collision course, forcing both to confront the mistakes of their pasts in order to secure a hold on Wayne's future.

A Look Back at AMC's "NOS4A2" Season 1

The supernatural horror series NOS4A2, based on Hill's bestselling novel of the same name, tells the story of Charlie Manx, a seductive immortal who feeds off the souls of children then deposits what remains of them into "Christmasland" – an icy, twisted Christmas village of Manx's imagination where every day is Christmas Day and unhappiness is against the law. Manx finds his whole world threatened when a young woman in New England discovers she has a dangerous gift.

Cummings' Vic McQueen is a young, working-class artist whose creativity awakens a supernatural ability to track Manx. What Vic lacks in social confidence, she makes up for in courage, humor, and tough-as-nails grit. She strives to defeat Manx and rescue his victims without losing her mind or falling victim to him herself.

Along with Quinto and Cummings, NOS4A2 also starred Olafur Darri Olafsson (Lady Dynamite) as Bing Partridge, Virginia Kull (The Looming Tower) as Linda McQueen, Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Punisher) as Chris McQueen, Jahkara Smith (aka Sailor J) as Maggie Leigh, and Ashley Romans (Shameless) as Det. Tabitha Hutter. Produced by AMC Studios in association with Tornante Television, NOS4A2 is executive produced by Hill, Tornante Television's Lauren Corrao, and series creator/showrunner Jami O'Brien (Fear The Walking Dead, Hell On Wheels). Emmy nominee Kari Skogland (The Handmaid's Tale) directs the first two episodes of the 10-episode series.