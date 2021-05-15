Obi-Wan Kenobi: Ewan McGregor Filmed "Very Special Scene" on May 4th

With Ryan Murphy and Ewan McGregor's Halston premiering on Netflix this week, McGregor has been making the rounds to promote the limited series- but we all know that's not the only thing he's going to get asked about. With filming underway on Lucasfilm and Disney+'s upcoming live-action "Star Wars" universe series Obi-Wan Kenobi, there was no way he was going to escape some questions about it. That's why we can respect how Jimmy Kimmel and McGregor approached it this week when the actor (virtually) appeared as a guest on ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live– take care of it right upfront. And for someone concerned about spoilers, McGregor really has us curious about that scene- but let's not get ahead of ourselves.

Checking in with Kimmel from the set, McGregor and the late-night host joked about spoilers before Kimmel asked the actor if they celebrated "May the 4th" on set- and that's where things got interesting. McGregor revealed that he filmed a "very special scene" on that day with "someone very special" in his life. Kimmel followed up and we learned this "someone" isn't someone McGregor's been on camera with before and answered, "no, not necessarily" when asked if the "someone" was related to the actor. From there, McGregor also teased an outfit for Obi-Wan that's a "slightly different costume than fans might expect"- and revealed that he's a huge fan of the technology they're using to film. Plus, did Oasis' Noel Gallagher really give McGregor his first light-saber lesson?

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Ewan McGregor on Obi-Wan Spoilers & Making His Own Pair of Pants (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xeSSD5bzG4U)

Joining McGregor is Hayden Christensen, Moses Ingram, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O'Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell, Benny Safdie, and Maya Erskine– with the series taking place 10 years after Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, where Kenobi faced his greatest defeat: the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker (Christensen) turned evil Sith Lord Darth Vader.

Director Deborah Chow moves from directing episodes of The Mandalorian to directing the entire run of the series with directorial "geek cred" that also includes American Gods, Better Call Saul, Lost in Space, Jessica Jones, Reign, and Mr. Robot. In April 2020, Joby Harold (Army of the Dead) was tapped to replace Hossein Amini (Drive) after reports surfaced that Lucasfilm president and Obi-Wan producer Kathleen Kennedy was dissatisfied with Amini's scripts. Allegedly, Kennedy was concerned that having the lead character serve as a mentor to a young Luke and/or Leia skewed too close to The Mandalorian-The Child aka "Baby Yoda" dynamic.