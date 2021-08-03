Olga Dies Dreaming: Hulu Drama Pilot Taps Aubrey Plaza to Star

Aubrey Plaza is set to star and produce the Hulu pilot Olga Dies Dreaming, based on the upcoming 2022 novel by Xochitl Gonzalez, who's also writing the adaptation. Directed by Alfonso Gomez-Rejon, the series focuses on a Nuyrocian brother and sister from a gentrifying Sunset Park in Brooklyn who are reckoning with their absent, politically radical mother and their glittering careers among New York City's elite in the wake of Hurricane Maria.

Olga Dies Dreaming Plot Synopsis

Plaza plays the title character Olga Acevedo, a renowned wedding planner whose surface successes mask a darker interior. For Olga, the pursuit of perfection has become a compulsive survival mechanism as she tries to climb as far from her past as she can. Still, she can't shake the feeling that the important people she knows don't see her as their equal, and this nagging sense that her success is an illusion always leaves her wanting more. Gomez-Rejon and Gonzalez are set to executive produce Olga Dies Dreaming under 20th Television as the studio.

Additional Projects from Aubrey Plaza and Alfonso Gomez-Rejon

The Parks and Rec and Legion star can be seen in Best Sellers opposite Michael Caine and Cary Elwes for Screen Media, Cinema Toast for Showtime, Calls for AppleTV+, the indie comedy King Knight and on the FOX animated comedy Duncanville. She can be seen in the upcoming untitled Guy Ritchie film opposite Jason Statham and Josh Hartnett. Plaza will also star opposite Alison Brie (GLOW, Community) in Spin Me Round. Gomez-Rejon's worked on numerous TV projects including Amazon's Hunters for Amazon, Netflix's Chambers, Hulu's Citizen, and FX's American Horror Story as well as the feature Me and Earl and the Dying Girl for Fox Searchlight. Gonzalez's "Olga Dies Dreaming" comes out courtesy of MacMillans Publishing in mid-January 2022.

