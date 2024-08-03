Posted in: NBC, Olympics, Peacock, Sports, TV | Tagged: france, nbc, olympics, peacock, pole vault

Olympics Pole Vault Result Shows Size REALLY Does Matter Sometimes

21-year-old French Olympics pole vaulter Anthony Ammirati may not have won a medal, but he made a very big impression on viewers.

Let me start by saying that our hearts go out to 21-year-old French pole vaulter Anthony Ammirati. For everything these athletes sacrifice to compete with the world's best for top honors, they deserve some serious respect – and even more knowing that so many will make it oh so close, only to be denied. With that said, how Ammirati missed his target height and failed his qualifying track for the final is getting a lot more attention today than some of the actual medal winners. As you'll be able to check out in one of the many videos posted online, it wasn't that Ammirati wasn't on point in terms of his speed and approach – and it even looked promising for him on the way up. But then… hmmm. What's the best way to put this? How about this? The pole vaulter ended up being done in by his own "big pole" (we're dropping some ten-ton innuendo there to get the point across).

As we wrote in the opener, no one wants to see an Olympic athlete's dreams come crashing down to reality, and there's no way for us to appreciate what he's going through now that his Olympics run is over, but we're hoping he gets a chance to soon to look back and have a good laugh at the reason why he lost. In terms of social media, Ammirati might find himself with a few more "friends" than he had heading into today (and we're assuming DMs blew up at a record-setting pace). At a time when some folks seem way too concerned with venting their hate towards the Olympics instead of celebrating the showcase of greatness that it is, it's nice to have something that folks could have a good laugh about (with good vibes going out there to Ammirati).

