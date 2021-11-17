One Fan Will Win A The Lion King's Timon & Pumbaa Production Cel

In 1994, Disney stunned the world with the release of The Lion King. Arguably one of the greatest animated films ever produced, The Lion King spawned a franchise for fans who couldn't get enough of the characters. This included feature-length sequels, a live-action adaptation that did "Be Prepared" a mighty injustice, a hit Broadway musical, and so much more. One of the most entertaining additions to The Lion King was Timon & Pumbaa, an animated series that ran from 1995 to 1999. It sought to continue the story of the iconic duo from the film while also telling stories about their lives before and even during the events of The Lion King. Now, fans of the series can bring home an original production cel from the show.

The line art which served as the basis for the production cel is below.

You can see a physical photograph of the production cel below. Wow, that's clean!

Now let's take a look at the full auction listing, which is now live at Heritage.

The Lion King's Timon & Pumbaa Production Cel Setup and Animation Drawing Group of 2 (Walt Disney, c. 1990's).

The comedy duo made famous in Disney's hit feature film The Lion King are featured in this lot. Presented is an original hand-painted production cel setup of the stars of the Disney TV series The Lion King's Timon and Pumbaa. The enormous image of the unlikely duo of meerkat and warthog measures 9.5" x 8" on a 12 field cel over a print background. It bears a Disney TV seal and is marked DOAA A7102 in the lower left. This rare production cel comes with the original animation drawing used to make it. No cels were used in the making of the movie, so the only cels available to collectors are from the TV production. The overall lot shows handling, and the cel exhibits black line wear and smudging. Condition is Good.

The Lion King is one of Disney's most enduring classics, and, if I'm being real, I'll follow this franchise anywhere… but the Timon & Pumbaa animated series was just such a unique joy. Fans of this brilliant franchise can head over to Heritage Auctions now to big on this production cel setup and animation drawing.