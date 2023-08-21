Posted in: Anime, Netflix, Preview, Trailer, TV | Tagged: anime, manga, netflix, one piece, preview, trailer

One Piece: Eiichiro Oda's Classic Comes to Life in New BTS Featurette

In this Netflix behind-the-scenes featurette, the cast & creative team discuss bringing Eiichiro Oda's classic One Piece to live-action life.

In ten days, Netflix, Tomorrow Studios (Netflix's Cowboy Bebop, TNT's Snowpiercer) & publisher Shueisha's live-action series take on author Eiichiro Oda's manga One Piece will set sail across our screens. So what better way to kick off the countdown than with a behind-the-scenes featurette giving us a chance to see how Oda's classic made the jump from ink to live-action? The streamer has never-before-seen interviews with the cast and the creative team (done well before the SAG-AFTRA & WGA strikes) discussing bringing Oda's iconic work in a brand new & exciting way, what went into finding the perfect cast, the impressive stunt coordination that we'll see this season, and much more. (Please note / on background: Interviews in the video were completed in the summer of 2022)

And just in case you didn't get the intel, Netflix has a series of 10 fan celebrations taking place around the globe, including the US, France, Indonesia, Japan, Italy, Philippines, Thailand, Germany, Brazil, and Mexico. The events kick off on August 24 in Los Angeles at the Santa Monica Pier, where attendees will have private access to rides and games at Pacific Park before a first-look screening of the first episode. In addition, The MANA Podcast sees screenwriter & co-showrunner Matt Owens inviting some of his closest entertainment industry friends to chat all about their favorite anime series and tropes. And if you're looking for exclusive updates and more, make sure to join the Straw Hat Grand Fleet. Now, here's a look at what the cast & creative team behind One Piece had to share about bringing the anime & manga magic to life:

Back on "'One Piece' Day," fans were able to check in with Oda, who offered his thoughts on the upcoming series. In the following beautiful-looking two-piece letter to the fans, Oda makes it clear right in the opening that "no compromises" were made in bringing the series to life. From there, the franchise creator reveals just how much creative say he had on the production, how the folks working on the series are "'One Piece' superfans," and how he's looking forward to hearing from the fans:

Here's a look at the official trailer for Netflix's One Piece, with the streaming series adaptation setting sail on August 31st – and following that, we have a look back at the previously-released teaser trailer and additional information on the streaming series adaptation:

Netflix's One Piece: What You Need to Know…

Netflix's One Piece stars Iñaki Godoy (Who Killed Sara?) as Monkey D. Luffy, Peter Gadiot (Yellowjackets) as Shanks, Mackenyu (Ruroni Kenshin: Final Chapter) as Rornoa Zoro, Emily Rudd (Fear Street) as Nami, Jacob Romero Gibson (All Rise) as Usopp, Taz Skylar (Boiling Point) as Sanji, Morgan Davies (The Evil Dead) as Koby, Ilia Isorelýs Paulino (The Sex Lives of College Girls) as Alvida, Aidan Scott (Action Point) as Helmeppo, Jeff Ward (Hacks) as Buggy, McKinley Belcher III (Ozark) as Arlong, Vincent Regan (Troy) as Garp, Langley Kirkwood as Captain Morgan, Celeste Loots as Kaya, Alexander Maniatis as Klahadore, Craig Fairbrass as Chef Zeff, Steven Ward as Mihawk, and Chioma Umeala as Nojiko. Now here's a look back at the behind-the-scenes featurette showcasing just how massive of production the live-action series take on One Piece has become (including some amazing looking examples of how the concept art is coming to life):

The streamer's 8-episode series highlights the adventures of Monkey D. Luffy and his pirate crew as they explore a fantastical world of endless oceans and exotic islands in search of the world's ultimate treasure known as "One Piece" to become the next Pirate King. Steven Maeda (Lost, The X-Files) serves as writer, showrunner & executive producer, with Matt Owens (Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Marvel's Luke Cage) also writing as well as producing. Oda serves as an executive producer alongside Tomorrow Studios' Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements (with Netflix and Tomorrow Studios co-producing). Now, here's a listen to "Wealth Fame Power," the show's main theme from Billboard chart-topping artists, composers, songwriters, and music producers Sonya Belousova & Giona Ostinelli (The Witcher, "Toss A Coin to Your Witcher"):

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!