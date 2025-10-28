Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: one piece

One Piece: Into the Grand Line Sets Sail in March 2026; Poster, Images

Along with a new key art poster spotlighting Drum, Netflix announced One Piece: Into the Grand Line will set sail on March 10, 2026.

Our journey has included stops at Loguetown (The Town of The Beginning and The End… the birth and death place of Gol D. Roger), Reverse Mountain ("Reverse Mountain, a place where the dreams of pirates are crushed before they even begin. It'd feel wrong if we didn't go through the entrance!"), Whisky Peak ("Welcome to the town of celebration, Whisky Peak!"), and Little Garden ("To its inhabitants, the island truly is a Little Garden. – Louis Arnot, Explorer"). We were introduced to Laboon the whale, Clive Russell's Crocus, Brendan Murry's Brogy and Werner Coetser's Dory. Now, Netflix's Iñaki Godoy (Monkey D. Luffy), Mackenyu (Zoro), Emily Rudd (Nami), Jacob Romero Gibson (Usopp), and Taz Skylar (Sanji)-starring series adaptation of Eiichiro Oda's One Piece is taking us to the snowy land of Drum with a new key art poster and preview images. But that's not all! As you can tell by the poster below, One Piece: Into the Grand Line will be hitting Netflix screens on March 10, 2026.

When the streaming series returns for its second season, our crew will take on fiercer adversaries and the most perilous quests yet. Luffy and the Straw Hats set sail for the extraordinary Grand Line—a legendary stretch of sea where danger and wonder await at every turn. As they journey through this unpredictable realm searching for the world's greatest treasure, they'll encounter bizarre islands and a host of formidable new enemies.

Netflix's One Piece Season 1 starred Iñaki Godoy (Who Killed Sara?) as Monkey D. Luffy, Peter Gadiot (Yellowjackets) as Shanks, Mackenyu (Ruroni Kenshin: Final Chapter) as Rornoa Zoro, Emily Rudd (Fear Street) as Nami, Jacob Romero Gibson (All Rise) as Usopp, Taz Skylar (Boiling Point) as Sanji, Morgan Davies (The Evil Dead) as Koby, Ilia Isorelýs Paulino (The Sex Lives of College Girls) as Alvida, Aidan Scott (Action Point) as Helmeppo, Jeff Ward (Hacks) as Buggy, McKinley Belcher III (Ozark) as Arlong, Vincent Regan (Troy) as Garp, Langley Kirkwood as Captain Morgan, Celeste Loots as Kaya, Alexander Maniatis as Klahadore, Craig Fairbrass as Chef Zeff, Steven Ward as Mihawk, and Chioma Umeala as Nojiko.

Joining the second season are Brendan Sean Murray as Brogy, Callum Kerr as Smoker, Camrus Johnson as Mr. 5, Clive Russell as Crocus, Daniel Lasker as Mr. 9, David Dastmalchian as Mr. 3, Jazzara Jaslyn as Miss Valentine, Julia Rehwald as Tashigi, Rob Colletti as Wapol, Ty Keogh as Dalton, Werner Coetser as Dorry, Katey Sagal as Dr. Kureha, Mark Harelik as Dr. Hiriluk, Sendhil Ramamurthy as Nefertari Cobra, Charithra Chandran (Bridgerton, Alex Rider) as Miss Wednesday, Joe Manganiello (True Blood) as Mr. 0, Lera Abova (Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin) as Miss All Sunday, Sophia Anne Caruso (Beetlejuice) as Miss Goldenweek, Mark Penwill (Catch Me a Killer) as Chess, Anton David Jeftha (Legacy) as K.M., Rigo Sanchez (Outerbanks) as Dragon, Yonda Thomas (Redemption) as Igaram, and James Hiroyuki Liao (Barry) as Ipponmatsu.

Owens and Tracz will serve as writers, co-showrunners, and executive producers for the second season, with Tracz and Stokes serving as writers, co-showrunners, and executive producers for the third season. The series' executive producers also include Eiichiro Oda, Marty Adelstein, and Becky Clements through Tomorrow Studios; Tetsu Fujimura, Chris Symes, Christoph Schrewe, and Steven Maeda. The live-action series was created in partnership with Shueisha and produced by Tomorrow Studios (an ITV Studios partner) and Netflix.

