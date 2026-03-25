Posted in: Games, Hitman, IO Interactive, Video Games | Tagged: bruce lee, Hitman: World Of Assassination

Bruce Lee Returns As a Hitman: World of Assassination Elusive Target

Hitman: World of Assassination is bringing Bruce Lee back as an Elusive Target as he'll be available to track down for a limited time

Article Summary Bruce Lee returns as The Infiltrator Elusive Target in Hitman: World of Assassination for a limited time.

Players can purchase the Bruce Lee Pack DLC, available until April 26 at 7am EST for exclusive content.

Mission takes place at Bangkok’s Himmapan Hotel, featuring a secret martial arts tournament and sabotage.

The Bruce Lee Pack includes arcade contracts, cosmetics, weapons, and unique Freelancer Safehouse items.

IO Interactive has decided to bring back one of the more popular Elusive Targets to Hitman: World of Assassination, as Bruce Lee is making a comeback. The iconic martial arts actor is back as The Infiltrator, along with the Bruce Lee Pack, which will give you some cosmetics and other additions to the game, as a DLC addition for you to purchase. You can get the pack now until April 26 at 7am EST, but once it's over, you won't be able to get it again. (Until IO decides to release it again in a bigger pack, or DLC, or "complete collection" down the road.) We have more details here and the trailer from November to remind you of the mission.

Bruce Lee is Back as The Infiltrator in Hitman: World of Assassination

The Infiltrator returns. Bruce Lee stars as Agent Lee, an elite operative and key ally in Agent 47's latest mission, tasked with infiltrating the Concord Union, a powerful criminal syndicate based in Hong Kong. The organization hosts a secretive martial arts tournament, which is set to take place at the Himmapan Hotel in Bangkok. Invited to compete, Agent Lee steps back into action with one mission: win the tournament and uncover the identity of the Concord Union's supreme leader. Although Lee is a master of combat, beneath the surface, the tournament hides dangerous secrets and sabotage. Players must aid Lee, blending stealth with precision, operating from the shadows to uncover the hidden threats and neutralize them before they strike. The mission also features a range of enhancements which were added shortly after its release.

The Bruce Lee Pack

Permanent Access to the Dragon – A two-level Arcade contract featuring The Infiltrator Elusive Target

The Yellow Tracksuit

The Kali Sticks

The Jade Dagger

The Golden Dragon Scissors

A set of four cosmetics for the Freelancer Safehouse, inspired by the Elusive Target

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