Posted in: Dreamworks, Movies, Universal | Tagged: forgotten island

Forgotten Island: A BFF Is Worth Fighting For In The First Trailer

The memories of your best friend are worth fighting for in the first trailer, poster, and images for DreamWorks ' new original film, Forgotten Island.

Article Summary DreamWorks unveils the first trailer for Forgotten Island, an original animated film debuting in September 2026.

The movie centers on two best friends, Jo and Raissa, navigating friendship and self-discovery in a magical world.

Forgotten Island is helmed by the directors of Puss in Boots: The Last Wish and spotlights Filipino folklore.

The visually stunning trailer hints at an emotional, adventure-packed story about memories, loss, and growing up.

Dreamworks is stepping up and throwing its hat into the "original animated story" bucket. Dreamworks is doing a decent job of finding a balance between established IP and greenlighting beautiful new projects that are pushing the boundaries of what is possible in animation. Forgotten Island is likely going to bring on a lot of animated fans simply by saying the words, "From the directors of Puss in Boots: The Last Wish." If there was ever an animated movie that came out of nowhere and slapped so freaking hard it left handprints, it was that film, and now we have this original film.

It focuses on the lifelong friendship between two girls as they reach a moment in life when many childhood friendships fall apart. However, when they are transported to Nakali from Filipino stories, however, they are forgetting each other, and that is the worst possible thing for these two. If you had a friend and lost them because you just forgot about each other as life moved on, and there likely isn't an adult in the audience who hasn't, while the kids are going to see that as their worst fear, let's say Forgotten Island is probably going to leave a good portion of its audience utterly destroyed. Dreamworks dropped the first trailer, poster, and images today, and boy, does it look pretty.

Forgotten Island: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Your best friendship is worth fighting for.

DreamWorks Animation, the studio that brought you unforgettable bonds between a boy and a dragon in How to Train Your Dragon, an ogre and a donkey in Shrek, and a robot and a gosling in The Wild Robot, now welcomes a dazzling and emotional story about two lifelong best friends who must come together before they drift apart in Forgotten Island.

The new original film is written and directed by Academy Award® nominee Joel Crawford and Januel Mercado and is produced by Academy Award® nominee Mark Swift, the filmmaking team behind Puss in Boots: The Last Wish.

Grammy and Academy Award® winning supernova H.E.R. and Liza Soberano (Lisa Frankenstein, Alone/Together) star as high school graduates Jo and Raissa, who have been best friends since grade school but are now about to embark on separate life paths.

While celebrating their last night together, Jo and Raissa stumble upon a mysterious portal that transports them to the fantastical island of Nakali, packed with magical and mythological creatures they grew up hearing stories about from their Filipino families.

Some of these figures will become friends, some foes. Joined by well-meaning-but- hapless weredog Raww (Dave Franco) and a small-but-mighty pack of pals, Jo and Raissa must face The Dreaded Manananggal (Tony winning icon Lea Salonga), the most feared creature on the island. When they discover that the memories of their entire friendship are the price for returning home, Jo and Raissa will race to find a way to leave the island before they forget each other forever.

The film's all-star voice cast also includes Emmy nominee Jenny Slate (Marcel the Shell with Shoes On, Dying for Sex), Manny Jacinto (The Good Place, Top Gun: Maverick), BAFTA nominee Dolly de Leon (Triangle of Sadness, Ghostlight), global comedy superstar Jo Koy (Haunted Mansion, Jo Koy: Live from Brooklyn) and Emmy winner Ronny Chieng (The Daily Show, M3GAN).

DreamWorks Animation's Forgotten Island is distributed by Universal Pictures and will be released in theaters on September 25, 2026.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!