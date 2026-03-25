Posted in: Games, Konami, Mobile Games | Tagged: android, baseball, eBaseball: MLB Pro Spirit, ios, MLB

Konami Releases The 2026 Update For eBaseball: MLB Pro Spirit

As part of the Opening Day for Major League Baseball, Konami has launched the 2026 edition of eBaseball: MLB Pro Spirit for mobile

Article Summary Konami launches the 2026 update for eBaseball: MLB Pro Spirit on iOS and Android for Opening Day.

All team, player, and manager data is refreshed to match the new MLB 2026 season.

Special Opening Day events include Free Scout signings and Pick & Win postseason rewards.

Brand-new Arcade Mode debuts with fast, accessible gameplay for batting and pitching fun.

Coinciding with the official kickoff of Major League Baseball's Opening Day, Konami has released the 2026 update for its mobile baseball title, eBaseball: MLB Pro Spirit. As it tends to be with all sporting mobile titles that update every new season, the game has been given a few different upgrades to the presentation and gameplay, as well as a few new things to do that will keep you busy at the start of the season. We have mroe details of what you can experience right off the bat, pun intended, when you download the update, as the game is available for both iOS and Android.

Konami Releases The 2026 Update For eBaseball: MLB Pro Spirit

With the update, all in-game players, managers, and team data have been refreshed to reflect the 2026 season. Build your roster with the latest player stats, step onto the diamond and experience opening day intensity as the new MLB campaign begins.

Opening Day Campaigns Now Live

To celebrate the start of the season, a line-up of limited-time events and campaigns are now available:

Opening Day Free Scout: Sign players at no cost and strengthen your squad from day one

Sign players at no cost and strengthen your squad from day one Pick & Win: Predict which teams will advance to the MLB postseason and earn rewards based on your selections

Returning after last year's strong community participation, Star Watch '26 launches on March 31 in a refreshed format. This fan favorite voting allows users to predict and vote for MLB's top monthly performers throughout the season.

New Arcade Mode – Easy to Play, Hard to Put Down

Debuting today, the brand-new Arcade Mode introduces streamlined controls for batting and pitching, delivering fast-paced, accessible, baseball action. Whether you're a seasoned competitor or stepping up to the plate for the first time, Arcade Mode offers a fresh way to experience the excitement of eBaseball: MLB Pro Spirit!

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