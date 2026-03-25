Posted in: AEW, Interview, TV | Tagged: All AElite Wrestling, interview, Kyle Fletcher, Skye Blue, wrestling

Interview: AEW's Kyle Fletcher & Skye Blue Chat All-In and More

We got a chance to chat with both Kyle Fletcher and Skye Blue from AEW on a few topics as part of the promotion for All-In: London 2026

Article Summary Kyle Fletcher and Skye Blue discuss preparing for AEW All-In: London 2026 at Wembley Stadium

Both share insights on their AEW character evolutions and what drives their passion for wrestling

Skye Blue reflects on her first women's Blood & Guts match and her connection to the AEW women's division

The couple opens up about balancing their relationship, travel, and career milestones in AEW

All Elite Wrestling recently opened up tickets for their upcoming Wembley Stadium event, All In: London. Returning to the stadium after two years away, the company is looking to make it one of the biggest professional wrestling events of the year, in front of one of the best crowds, as the UK fanbase is always rabid for a good show. As part of the event promotion, we got to chat with Kyle Fletcher and Skye Blue together for an extended interview, covering their respective careers, the event returning to London, their relationship, and a few other topics.

Kyle Fletcher & Skye Blue Chat All-In Returning to London

BC: So All In is going back to Wembley. How is it for you both to perform in front of a UK crowd, looking ahead at Wembley, and how does it compare to other audiences that you've performed in front of?

Fletcher: Dude, this one here (points to Skye) has never wrestled in Wembley Stadium. She's looking forward to it this year. Me, on the other hand, that first Wembley, the biggest wrestling show of all time… I was one of the first people to come out through that curtain. I don't think I've ever felt an atmosphere like it. It's 80,000 people in an iconic venue. People from 70 countries attending. I can't even describe it, you know? It's gonna be a day I remember for the rest of my life. I came up on the UK indie scene. I moved there when I was 18. So it has a very special place in my heart, that first Wembley show. I remember I was flying in and from the window of my plane, I saw Wembley Stadium, and that was the first and possibly the only time I'm ever gonna be able to say that. That I saw the venue that I'm about to wrestle in from the plane. It was surreal in so many ways. So the fact that we get to come back a couple of years later, I've grown so much in that time. I've only wrestled on the Zero Hour for the first two Wembleys. I'm going for a big marquee singles match, whatever it may be. But I'm so, so very hyped and I can't wait for it.

Skye: I got to be there for him for the first one, and that was one of the coolest things I've ever seen. And just standing in the audience and hearing everything, it was the coolest thing I have ever been a part of.

Both of you have gone through a number of changes since coming into AEW, character-wise. Obviously Skye, you're in the Triangle of Madness right now teaming with Julia Hart and Thekla; and Kyle, you've gone through the Protostar change, going to all the pink look. How is it for both of you to take your characters and grow them in different ways, and expand yourself in front of the audience from where you first started?

Skye: Yeah, I think so. I was kind of just from the indies. And when I first started in AEW, I was just kind of the giggly, bubbly Skye with the backwards hat, sticking her tongue out, and just being a goofball. But now I definitely feel like I have matured, and having Julia and Thekla by my side, I can just be like, "This is me!" and let my full self out, just kind of be comfortable in the ring. Being confident, being myself, and having two very strong and very talented women by my side helping me do that.

Fletcher: Yeah, I feel very similarly. The biggest change for me has been personal. It has been the fact that now I feel so confident in the ring. I feel so comfortable when I'm out there. I feel like I've really found who I am, not just in the ring, but outside of it. So I think any of that, like, when I came into AEW and even before that, it was very much a case of trying to figure out who I was and trying to figure out the kind of wrestler that I was and trying different things and, you know, adding this in, taking this out. And that's what the whole process of, you know, becoming the Protostar has been, trying something, taking it out, keeping what works and getting rid of what doesn't. And now I feel like I'm in a place where it's almost flow state for me. It's just, the Protostar is me and I am the Protostar and everything that I do is just instinctual at this point. And, you know, I'm so confident when I'm out there that I have no doubts about anything that I'm doing. And I think that's the biggest thing. I think you can see that when I am out there in my work and everything else is just, you know, it's natural at this point.

Keeping on the transformations, in those moments when you finally made those transformations, did you know "Oh yes, this is perfect, this is the way I should be going!" Or was it more a leap of faith, thinking, "I don't know if it's gonna work, but I'm gonna do it."?

Fletcher: I think for me, especially, even just shaving my head. "What if I got a weird-shaped head? What if I look ridiculous?" So it was riddled with self-doubt and questions, and is this the right move, and will this be a good thing? And all the rest of it. I think just as performers and as creative people, I think you always have that self-doubt to overcome. And it is, it really is a leap of faith. You really have to just trust it and you have to give it your all and put 100% into it to figure out if it is the right move.

Skye: Yeah, you just have to trust your instinct in the moment. I've known Julia for quite a while. She was a cheerleader, and I was probably the backwards-hat girl, and we were kind of like, "This doesn't feel right." Over time, we kind of were like, "This is what we want. This is what feels right." You just got to full send it, jump in the deep end, and hope and pray for the best.

Changing Things Up and Where Their Careers Are Headed

We were previously talking to Swerve Strickland about how there's a pendulum shift between AEW and the competition, and how at times it feels like one is getting more traction than the other, appealing more to fans in different ways. I feel like AEW is coming back on that swing of being more interesting. How does it feel for you guys to try and navigate that when sometimes it feels like you're just not reaching anyone or it's not connecting as well as you thought, and then all of a sudden you've got momentum behind you?

Fletcher: Yeah, I think that's the keyword. We have all the momentum in the world right now. It feels like last year, we started firing on all cylinders, and then we've come out of the gates at the start of this year. Every single show has been knocked out of the park. I wouldn't say it's hard to navigate because I always go into everything I do with the same mindset. I'm always going out there and giving my 100% to whatever it is. It could be a backstage promo with an interviewer. It could be a main event of a pay-per-view. Whatever it is, I'm giving it my all. I think it's more so reaffirming and motivating when you are doing your 100% best, but then the next match is giving their best, and they smashed it out of the park. Then the next thing is the same thing, and the next one the same, and every single show. Even the stuff that I'm not a part of, I'm watching and I'm going, "Oh my God, this is awesome, this is going crazy." So I think it's motivating more than anything when we have that momentum, but I don't think it changes my mindset at all.

Skye: I feel like our women's locker room, we all just love wrestling so much, and we want to go do our best. So we just want to go wrestle, put on a good show, and show everybody how much we love wrestling and how good we all are at it. We always want to go out and do our kind of thing and just have fun doing it because this is what we all fell in love with. We all fell in love with wrestling.

Speaking of the women's locker room, it feels like that locker room is just stacked, and it really showed in the first women's Blood & Guts match, where you just got a ton of color on that one and it was amazing to see. How was it performing in that for the first time and working with all of those women to really put on the best possible version the first time out?

Skye: Yeah! So I've wanted to be in a Blood & Guts match since I started at AEW. I remember every Blood & Guts, I would always try to go sit out in the crowd and just have the time of my life watching those matches. I would be like, "I wanna be in one of those one day." So when they said we were having one, I lost it! I was like a kid on Christmas, jumping up and down, being like, "Oh my God, I get to be in the cage." It was probably the craziest thing that I've ever done. And the feeling of walking into the cage first and then standing in there across from Willow Nightingale, who I've wrestled a million times, and I feel like is one of my top rivals. Would that be the right word to call her? Just the craziest feeling in the world. Because obviously when you're in there, you don't know what you look like. I know at some points I couldn't see through the blood in my eyeballs, but I had no idea what I looked like until I got to the back, and somebody was like, "You look insane." I was like, "I hope I do. I feel it. I'm cloud nine. I feel insane." It was by far the coolest thing and I am so grateful I got to be a part of it. I would go do it again in a heartbeat.

There is that iconic image online somewhere where you're just standing there posed with your arms out in your gear, but it is just drenched in red.

Skye: I was like, I'm going to wear white on purpose. I still have it. I refuse to wash it. I want to put it in a box one day. But I was like, "We're going to cover this in blood." My mom was like, "Can I have it?" No, Mom, it's mine. You can have all the pictures from it, but you can't have the bloody gear.

How is that having your family watch a match like that?

Skye: I told my parents. I had offered to bring my parents out, my mom was like, "No, I don't want to see that person." Which, now seeing how much I bled, I'm really glad she wasn't there in person because I would have yelled at her so bad. But at first, when I was growing up, I always loved the hardcore matches. And my mom is like, "You're crazy, you're never gonna do one of those." So then when I get the opportunity to do these, I'm like, "Hey mom, you better be careful when you watch this, you always said I wasn't gonna do it." But she freaks out. My dad's pretty chill about it. He's just like, "Yeah, she's doing what she loves. I know she's fine." But she always bothers this one (points to Kyle) because I know not to answer the phone right away, because I'll get the wrath of my mother.

Being In a Relationship Together While On The Same Roster

Speaking of, just kind of touching on that for a moment, you're one of the few wrestling couples that are currently happening in either company. How's that been for the two of you, both being there for each other? Both on a work level and on a personal level, when you're both going in to perform?

Fletcher: It's one of the best parts about any of it. I would say we get to travel the world together, and I always have my best friend by my side. And not just in a personal way, but because we both understand wrestling, and we both literally understand the craziness that it is and how it's such a mental mess around sometimes. Sometimes, having that person there who understands it all, we just get to do our little debrief at the end of the workday. It's really cool. We just get to be like, "Whoa, this is everything that happened in our day!" To have someone there that understands it and can be there for support when you need it, can be there to pick you up when you need it, it's just, it's the best thing ever. I, you know, I wouldn't change it for the world.

Skye: I'm beyond grateful that I have him by my side. You know, I can be a nervous wreck before a match, and he can just stand there and be like,"You got this." I have someone there to calm my nerves when I need it, or to be a listening ear, and just be my safe space and my person. Whether it's wrestling or it's just like one of those crazy days where you don't see each other all day, and then by the end of the day, it's like, "Oh, hello, how was your day?" We get to do that debrief, and it's just having your person by your side and traveling the world, whether it's a hectic travel day or you get to go home together. Then we're like, "Ah, we did it, okay, let's go do it all again in the next week."

It's very cool to see that you guys are able to have that work-life balance. It doesn't seem like you take a lot of it too seriously, or just kind of let anything at work get in the way of what you have at home.

Fletcher: Yeah, for sure. I think it's very hard to, you know, when you're so passionate about something. You can't switch off your brain. But to have that person there to ground you and remind you of what's important, I think is a very cool aspect of it.

We touched on Skye having her Blood & Guts match last year. But Kyle, you also had kind of a breakout year. You've been a TNT champion a couple of times and also had a breakout performance in the Continental Classic. How is that for you going through that new phase of your career, having more of a prominent role on the show, and getting those opportunities?

Fletcher: Yeah, it's everything I've ever dreamed of, if that makes sense. I started out in wrestling, and ever since I started that, I kind of had that feeling that I knew this was what I was meant to do with my life. This has been my purpose. This is everything I've ever wanted. So to be put in this position now, where I am featured on television, you know, one of those names gets to wrestle on pay-per-view almost every month. I am so, so happy to be in the position I am in. I'm so grateful for it because this is where I've always wanted to be. When it's all going on, you're very in the moment, and it's hard to look at the bigger picture when you're in the movement. Some people are expecting a certain level of excellence from me now. So I feel like I put a lot of pressure on myself to perform in those situations. But I have a tattoo on my arm that says, "Pressure is a privilege," and I truly believe that. I believe that every time I feel that pressure, it's just a reminder that this is what I'm meant to do with my life. This is literally my purpose and I'm exactly where I'm meant to be. And I'm meant to be performing at the highest level because I'm the greatest. I'm gonna be the greatest professional wrestler of all time. So if I feel that pressure, if it becomes a bit overwhelming, it's a good thing.

Looking Ahead At What's To Come and What Else They're Doing Lately

There are a couple of different wrestlers I've had this conversation with, where when you watch wrestling, and you grow up doing it, you kind of want to be the champion, no matter what. But when you finally break in, there's this thing of, "Well, is the title that important, or is it more important to have the match of the night?" Obviously, both of you have yet to win get those main titles on the roster. Is that a goal for you guys to make that achievement? Or is it more just the idea of if you just have the best match on the card, you don't need the title?

Fletcher: Well, I know my answer every time I say it. Yeah, I absolutely want to be world champion. I want to be a multi-time world champion, and the reason is that I want to go down as the greatest pro wrestler of all time. So to do that, you need the accolades to back it up. I think everyone who is in that conversation of greatest of all time is a multi-time world champion, so I think in order to get to that level, that's what I gotta do, and that's why I gotta be.

Skye: Obviously there's a lot of trust that comes with being not even just the world champion but like in the title picture to that level. So I think the level of trust that the company is like, "These are our girls and these are the girls we trust to represent us," the feeling of that and just knowing that, they trust me to go put on a performance of that level and in that picture. The world title definitely would mean something and it's very important to a degree, but also just like being in that realm and being like, "This is our AEW girl, this is one of our girls and we're very proud of her and she represents us," is also kind of in that picture, but also very important.

As far as the rosters go, with the current talent that you have, but what are your top three wrestlers that you want to work with that you haven't yet?

Fletcher: These aren't going to be first-time matchups because I've luckily wrestled a lot of people. I want to test myself against Kenny Omega again in this current phase of my career. The last time we had a singles match was in 2023, so obviously a lot has changed in that time. I would love to test myself against him now. Same with world champion MJF. He is at the top of his game right now, at the top of the industry right now, the world champion. I haven't wrestled him since 2024. So again, a very different person than I was back then. And then number three… I'm gonna go with Mystico. I just wrestled him at the Revolution pay-per-view. Unfortunately, lost our Trios Titles to them. However, in the Grand Prix in CMLL in 2024, I pinned Mystico in Arena Mexico. So now that he is All Elite officially, I would love to do that again. I'd love to run it back with Mystico, one of the greatest luchadors of all time.

Skye: I feel like I have wrestled a lot of our girls because I've been there for so long. But we do have a lot of newer girls. Lena Cross would definitely be one. I think she would be a lot of fun to wrestle. I would love to wrestle Alex Windsor; she's just a newly crowned New Japan Strong Women's Champion. And the last one is also from CMLL. I wrestled her a handful of times in the Grand Prix, would be Persephone.

I know AEW rarely does intergender matches too often, althought they've kind of started dabbling more into it now, seeing stuff with Toni Storm and Orange Cassidy. Has there ever been a thought of "Hey, this might be kind of fun?"

Fletcher: Yes, but it's also never been something I have wanted to push for. I think it's something that, if it organically comes to fruition, I think I would not be opposed to it at all. But I think we're doing our own things right now, and I think we are doing great on our own. If worlds align down the track, I think it would be very fun.

Skye: I'm glad intergender wrestling is getting more of an opportunity, because when I started wrestling, that's all I did for a handful of years, because there just weren't a lot of girls. Intergender wrestling has always had a special place in my heart, because it was just how I started.

Outside of wrestling and your relationship, what else have you guys got going on in your lives?

Fletcher: My current project at home at the moment is building the home gym. We got a two-car garage that I'm transforming into a little gym. We've painted all the walls. We've started setting up. We got the legs, the leg workouts pretty much down. Next thing is getting a mirror installed on the wall. I've got some more machines on the way. But it's very much a "when we're home" project, and we're just on the road for over a week. We're home for one full day, and then we leave again, and then we're back for 12 hours and leave again. So it's not a fast project. I would say its a "it'll be done when it's done" type project.

Skye: I was looking at pictures of diagrams trying to help, and I was like, "I don't think I'm any help."

Traveling and Looking More at Wembley Coming Up

How's the travel treating you? I don't have a pro wrestler schedule, but I do travel to many events and experience the fatigue.How's that wearing on you guys?

Fletcher: We've had a pretty good run of it, but it's kind of just a part of our life now. It doesn't feel like a hassle, it doesn't feel like a chore; that's our commute to work. Instead of sitting on a highway for an hour on the way to our nine-to-five, we just get to travel the world, and I can't complain too much about that.

Is there anything else you guys who like to chat about that we didn't bring up?

Fletcher: Dude, just Wembley more than anything. The fact that tickets are on sale now means that we're getting closer, you know? We're going to blink, and it's gonna be here. Like I said, that first Wembley, it meant the world to me. We've had a year off, so to go back is gonna be insane. I just hope we get to fill it out again, I hope we just top it. I hope we get 85,000 or 90,000 people in there. Hope it's the biggest event of all time, and I am very excited for it. I can't wait.

Skye: Yeah, we think we're both just gonna go out and do our best and have the time of it. I'm really excited because I wasn't there at the last one, I was injured. So yeah, I'm just very excited to go back.

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