Posted in: Fox, TV | Tagged: memory of a killer

Memory of a Killer Debuts TONIGHT: Here's Our Series Premiere Preview

Debuting after tonight's NFL NFC Championship Game, here's our updated preview for FOX's Patrick Dempsey-starring Memory of a Killer.

After the NFL's NFC Championship Game between the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks (10 pm ET, unless the game goes late), FOX is hoping folks stick around to check out the first chapter of the two-night premiere of Patrick Dempsey, Michael Imperioli, and Gina Torres-starring psychological thriller, Memory of a Killer. The two-night event continues tomorrow night (Monday, January 26), when the series will have its time-period premiere at 9 pm ET/PT. Now, we've got a look at what you can expect from tonight's series premiere, including an official overview, trailer (waiting for you above), sneak peek behind the scenes, image gallery, and more.

Memory of a Killer Season 1 Episode 1: "Pilot" Preview

Memory of a Killer Season 1 Episode 1: "Pilot" – In the series opener, after carrying out a hit on his latest assigned target, Angelo begins to realize his mind may be failing him as his two completely separate lives are slowly crashing together. Teleplay and story by Ed Whitmore and Tracey Malone.

Inspired by the book and 2003 award-winning Belgian film De Zaak Alzheimer, FOX's Memory of A Killer is a dramatic thriller starring Emmy nominee Patrick Dempsey (Grey's Anatomy, Dexter: Original Sin, Ferrari) as a hitman, Angelo Doyle, leading a dangerous double life while hiding an even deadlier personal secret. Emmy winner Michael Imperioli (The White Lotus, The Sopranos) stars opposite Dempsey in the role of Dutch, Angelo's oldest friend and an accomplished chef whose restaurant is a front for criminal enterprise. The series also stars Richard Harmon as Joe, a hitman; Odeya Rush as Maria, Angelo's daughter; Daniel David Stewart as Jeff, Maria's husband; Peter Gadiot as Dave, a local police detective; and Gina Torres as Special Agent Linda Grant.

Warner Bros. Television and FOX Entertainment produce the series. Executive producers include Aaron Zelman, Glenn Kessler, Ed Whitmore, Tracey Malone, Cathy Schulman, David Schulner, and Dempsey. Arthur Sarkissian and Martin Campbell are also executive producers, along with Peter Bouckaert of Eyeworks.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!