Posted in: HBO, Max, TV | Tagged: harry potter

Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone Set for Christmas 2026 Debut

Here's the teaser for HBO's Dominic McLaughlin, Arabella Stanton, and Alastair Stout-starring Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone.

Article Summary HBO's Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone series premieres Christmas 2026 on HBO Max globally.

Dominic McLaughlin, Arabella Stanton, and Alastair Stout star as Harry, Hermione, and Ron.

Francesca Gardiner leads as showrunner, with Mark Mylod directing multiple episodes for HBO.

The series faithfully adapts Harry's magical journey as he discovers Hogwarts and faces old enemies.

We're getting our best look yet at HBO and showrunner/EP Francesca Gardiner & director/EP Mark Mylod's Dominic McLaughlin (Harry Potter), Arabella Stanton (Hermione Granger), and Alastair Stout (Ron Weasley)-starring Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone, with the release of the official teaser (waiting for you above) and first look images (waiting for you below). But the big headline-grabber is that the series will debut Christmas 2026 on HBO and will be available to stream exclusively on HBO Max (where it's available), including recent launch markets Germany, Italy, and the UK & Ireland. There is nothing special about Harry Potter – at least that's what his Aunt Petunia always says. On his 11th birthday, a letter of admittance to Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry opens up a hidden world for Harry: one of fun, friendship, and magic. But with this new adventure comes great risk as Harry is forced to face a dangerous enemy from his past.

Also joining McLaughlin, Stanton, and Stout are Paapa Essiedu as Prof. Severus Snape John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore, Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall, Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid, Luke Thallon as Quirinus Quirrell, Paul Whitehouse as Argus Filch, Katherine Parkinson as Molly Weasley, Lox Pratt as Draco Malfoy, Johnny Flynn as Lucius Malfoy, Leo Earley as Seamus Finnigan, Alessia Leoni as Parvati Patil, Sienna Moosah as Lavender Brown, Bel Powley as Petunia Dursley, Daniel Rigby as Vernon Dursley, and Bertie Carvel as Cornelius Fudge.

In addition, we have Rory Wilmot as Neville Longbottom, Amos Kitson as Dudley Dursley, Louise Brealey as Madam Rolanda Hooch, Anton Lesser as Garrick Ollivander, Tristan Harland as Fred Weasley, Gabriel Harland as George Weasley, Ruari Spooner as Percy Weasley, Gracie Cochrane as Ginny Weasley, Warwick Davis as Professor Filius Flitwick, Elijah Oshin as Dean Thomas, Finn Stephens as Vincent Crabbe, William Nash as Gregory Goyle, Sirine Saba as Professor Pomona Sprout, Richard Durden as Professor Cuthbert Binns, and Bríd Brennan as Madam Poppy Pomfrey.

The series is written and executive-produced by showrunner Francesca Gardiner (Succession, His Dark Materials, Killing Eve). Mark Mylod (Succession, Game of Thrones, The Last of Us) will executive produce and direct multiple episodes of the series for HBO in association with Brontë Film and TV and Warner Bros. Television. The series is executive produced by the creator of "Harry Potter," Neil Blair, and Ruth Kenley-Letts of Brontë Film and TV, and David Heyman of Heyday Films.

On the production side, we have a lineup of department heads that includes Adriano Goldman (Director of Photography), Cate Hall (Hair and Makeup Designer), Paul Herbert (Stunt Coordinator), Mark Holt (SFX Supervisor), Mara LePere-Schloop (Production Designer), Naomi Moore (Set Decorator), John Nolan (Creature Effects Design Supervisor), Alexis Wajsbrot (VFX Supervisor), Dom Sidoli (VFX Producer), and Holly Waddington (Costume Designer).

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