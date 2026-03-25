Posted in: ABC, TV | Tagged: abbott elementary

Abbott Elementary Ditching Homework?!? S05E17: "No Homework" Preview

Along with a preview for ABC and Quinta Brunson's Abbott Elementary S05E17: "No Homework," we have a look ahead to the next two episodes.

Article Summary Ava introduces a no-homework policy in Abbott Elementary S05E17, causing a stir among the teachers.

Check out the trailer, sneak peek, images, and more for "No Homework."

Episode overviews reveal hijinks for April Fools’ Day and a vacation plan for Janine and Gregory.

Catch a sneak peek of what's coming up next at Abbott Elementary in episodes 18 and 19.

Welcome back to our weekly look at what's ahead with ABC and Quinta Brunson's Abbott Elementary. How does no homework sound? That's the new policy that Ava's (Janelle James) implementing in this week's episode, S05E17: "No Homework" – and let's just say that it's gotten the teachers talking. After checking out the official overview, image gallery, trailer, and sneak peek, stick around for the overviews for S05E18: "April Fools" and S05E19: "Trip."

Abbott Elementary Season 5: S05E17 – S05E19 Previews

Abbott Elementary Season 5 Episode 17: "No Homework" – Ava implements a no-homework policy at Abbott, sparking debate amongst the teachers.

Abbott Elementary Season 5 Episode 18: "April Fools" – It's April Fools' Day, and while the Abbott teachers suffer pranks, Gregory makes a plan to make it through the day.

Abbott Elementary Season 5 Episode 19: "Trip" – Janine and Gregory plan a vacation. Meanwhile, one of Melissa's most successful former students comes back for a visit.

In this workplace comedy, a group of dedicated, passionate teachers — and a slightly tone-deaf principal — are brought together in a Philadelphia public school where, despite the odds stacked against them, they are determined to help their students succeed in life. Though these incredible educators may be outnumbered and underfunded, they love what they do — even if they don't love the school district's less-than-stellar attitude toward educating children.

ABC's Abbott Elementary stars Emmy Award winner Quinta Brunson as Janine Teagues, Tyler James Williams as Gregory Eddie, Janelle James as Ava Coleman, Chris Perfetti as Jacob Hill, Lisa Ann Walter as Melissa Schemmenti, William Stanford Davis as Mr. Johnson, and Emmy Award winner Sheryl Lee Ralph as Barbara Howard.

Quinta Brunson created the series and serves as executive producer alongside Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacker of Delicious Non-Sequitur Productions, Randall Einhorn, and Brian Rubenstein. Warner Bros. Television and 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios, produce the series.

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