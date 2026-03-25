Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Big Bad Wolf, cthulhu, Cthulhu: The Cosmic Abyss, horror, lovecraftian

Cthulhu: The Cosmic Abyss Drops New Gameplay Video Ahead of Launch

Check out the latest video for Cthulhu: The Cosmic Abyss as the developers provide a better look at the gameplay ahead of its launch

Article Summary Watch four minutes of new gameplay for Cthulhu: The Cosmic Abyss, launching April 16, 2026.

Play as investigator Noah and his AI, Key, exploring the sunken city of R’lyeh in a Lovecraftian thriller.

Face sanity-shattering horrors, cosmic abominations, puzzles, and branching storylines shaped by player choices.

Uncover ancient secrets and join the fight against occult forces in a narrative-driven, first-person horror adventure.

Developer Big Bad Wolf and publisher Nacon have a new gameplay video out this week for Cthulhu: The Cosmic Abyss, showing the game off before it launches next month. This is a good four minutes of content as they give you a developer-guided tour of the game, explaining the backstory and characters involved, while also showing off many of the mechanics. Enjoy the video here as the game is still on track to be released for PC, XSX|S, and PS5 on April 16, 2026.

Cthulhu: The Cosmic Abyss

2053. Across the globe, the occult threat grows ever more blatant, and strange, incomprehensible events multiply. As the Earth's surface resources dwindle, powerful corporations turn to the uncharted depths of the oceans, unaware of the ancient horror they are about to awaken. In this tense Lovecraftian thriller, you play Noah, tasked with investigating the mysterious disappearance of miners in the depths of the Pacific Ocean. With the help of your AI companion, Key, explore the vast, labyrinthine prison of R'lyeh—an ancient, sunken city of cyclopean proportions—and resist the creeping madness caused by Cthulhu's influence. At its core lies a secret that could shatter your understanding of reality.

Face nightmares and cosmic abominations that will push your sanity to its limits. Journey through a futuristic reinterpretation of Lovecraft's mythos and uncover the legendary sunken city of R'lyeh. But beware: the deeper you descend, the more your mind succumbs to Cthulhu's relentless influence. Dive into the darkness with Key, your AI companion. Follow leads, gather scattered clues, and sharpen your detective skills to solve immersive and complex puzzles. Uncover hidden truths and look beyond appearances to choose your path to resolving the case.

Every mystery offers branching routes and secret passages waiting to be discovered. As an agent of Ancile, a secret division of Interpol specializing in occult affairs, you are thrust into a gripping story with complex characters, brought to life through cinematic storytelling. Immerse yourself in a first-person investigative horror adventure with a rich, branching narrative, where your choices and understanding will shape Noah's fate in this nightmarish world.

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