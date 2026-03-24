Posted in: Fox, TV | Tagged: Best Medicine

Best Medicine S01E11 "Mind Your Own Buboes" Preview: Town Lockdown

Port Wenn's on lockdown in tonight's episode of FOX's Best Medicine. Here's our updated preview for S01E11: "Mind Your Own Buboes."

At this point, we're both shocked and not shocked by Port Wenn facing a lockdown on tonight's episode of FOX and Showrunner Liz Tuccillo's recently renewed, Josh Charles and Abigail Spencer-starring Best Medicine. And that's exactly what Martin (Charles) is facing in S01E11: "Mind Your Own Buboes," and that's not even close to drama in play. After checking out the official overview, trailer, images, and more, we also have an overview and images for S01E12: "A Tale of Two Sister Cities," and images for the season finale, S01E13: "Norway No How."

Best Medicine Season 1: S01E11 – S01E13 Previews

Best Medicine Season 1 Episode 11 "Mind Your Own Buboes" – Port Wenn goes on lockdown when a patient with fleas sparks fears of a plague outbreak, and Martin must deal with the town gossip when it revolves around him and Louisa. Also, Aunt Sarah feels betrayed by Greg and George, and Louisa has an epiphany

Best Medicine Season 1 Episode 12 "A Tale of Two Sister Cities" – Martin is skeptical when Port Wenn welcomes an extremely friendly delegation from their sister city in Norway, and Louisa visits a specialist who just happens to be Martin's ex. Also, Greg believes that he is pooping little men, and Mark exhibits troubling symptoms that warrant an intervention.

Best Medicine Season 1 Episode 13 "Norway No How" –

The charmingly complicated one-hour dramedy Best Medicine is based on the critically acclaimed and beloved global hit Doc Martin. The series follows Martin Best (Josh Charles, The Good Wife), a brilliant surgeon who abruptly leaves his illustrious career in Boston to become the general practitioner in a quaint East Coast fishing village where he spent summers as a child. Unfortunately, Martin's blunt and borderline rude bedside manner rubs the quirky, needy locals the wrong way, including schoolteacher Louisa Gavin (Abigail Spencer, Suits).

He quickly alienates the town, even though he's all they have. Although Martin can expertly address any medical ailment or mystery in this idiosyncratic town, he's really just desperate to be left the hell alone. Instead, he keeps getting dragged smack into the middle of their personal chaos, feuds, and fantasies. What the locals don't know is that Martin's terse demeanor masks a debilitating new phobia and deep-seated psychological issues that prevent him from experiencing true intimacy with anyone. But tenacity is the creed of everyone in their small village, and the people who live there may be exactly what the doctor ordered.

The series also stars Annie Potts (Designing Women, Young Sheldon) as Aunt Sarah, Josh Segarra (Sirens) as Sheriff Mark Mylow, and Cree (Twinless) as Elaine Denton. Recurring guest stars include Didi Conn as councilwoman Geneva Potter, Clea Lewis as pharmacist Sally Mylow, Stephen Spinella and Jason Veasey as the happily married proprietors of The Salty Breeze, Greg Garrison and George Brady, Cindy De La Cruz as the schoolteacher Jeannie, John DiMaggio as the handyman Bert Large, Carter Shimp as Bert's son Al Large, and Wattson as the stray but loveable Copernicus. And Martin Clunes (Doc Martin) makes a special guest star appearance as Martin Best's father, Dr. Robert Best.

Wholly owned by FOX Entertainment, Best Medicine is produced by FOX Entertainment Studios and is distributed by FOX Entertainment Global. Ben Silverman (The Office, U.S.), Rodney Ferrell (Stick), Howard T. Owens (Stick), Liz Tuccillo (Sex and the City), Mark Crowdy (Doc Martin), Philippa Braithwaite (Doc Martin), Jay Karas, and Tyson Bidner are executive producers. Jamie Babbit served as an executive producer on the first two episodes, which he also directed. Best Medicine is based on All3Media International's successful format, Doc Martin, which was originally produced in the UK by Buffalo Pictures in association with Homerun Film Productions and brought to American audiences by Propagate Content.

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