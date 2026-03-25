Posted in: Digital Extremes, Games, Video Games, Warframe | Tagged: Nintendo Switch 2, Warframe

Warframe Launches Free On Nintendo Switch 2 With a New Update

Warframe is now available on the Nintendo Switch 2, as players can cross-play with other platforms and enjoy The Shadowgrapher update

Article Summary Warframe launches free on Nintendo Switch 2 with full cross-play and cross-save support.

The Shadowgrapher update introduces the new Warframe Follie and a co-op survival mode, Follie's Hunt.

Enhanced graphics, faster load times, and custom controls await on the Switch 2 version of Warframe.

Players who log in on Switch 2 by April 15 get the exclusive Ambimanus Pack and special rewards.

Digital Extremes has launched Warframe on the Nintendo Switch 2 this week, and with it comes a new update with The Shadowgrapher. First and foremost, players on the Switch 2 can snag the game for free, as you can now cross-play with people on PC, mobile, and other consoles. Meanwhile, the new update was revealed a few weeks ago and is now fully integrated into the Switch 2 version, while everyone else will need to download it. We have more details on all of this for you here.

Play Warframe on the Switch 2 With Other Players Through Cross-Platform

New and veteran players on Nintendo Switch 2 can experience Warframe's rich universe and evolving world with improved FPS, resolution, load times, textures, and shader quality, as well as Joy-Con 2 mouse control support. Play alongside others on PC, PlayStation, Xbox, iOS, Android, and the original Nintendo Switch for endless adventures through the Origin System with Cross Platform Save and Cross Platform Play. Those who log in to Warframe on a Nintendo Switch 2 console through April 15 will earn the exclusive Ambimanus Pack, which includes a free Warfan weapon among other cosmetics and resource boosters.

Known for slick, frenetic gameplay, hand-crafted cinematic Quests full of emotional storytelling, and endless ways to customize playstyle and aesthetics, Warframe has grown for more than a decade into a multi-generational game with over 85 million registered players across all major gaming platforms to date. It has evolved from an open beta launch with one tileset and four playable Warframes into one of the most expansive games around, with 20 Planets, four Open Worlds, more than 30 Quests, and, now with The Shadowgrapher update, 64 base Warframes available.

Follie, the latest Warframe added in the Shadowgrapher update, brings a slew of abilities based on her Rorschach inkblot inspirations. Squad up and survive together in a new co-op game mode inspired by the online multiplayer survival horror genre: Follie's Hunt. This mode pits four players against Follie, who stalks and attacks bravely curious wanderers around the map, reacting to the allied team's actions. This update also offers brand new collectable cosmetics, community social features, quality of life improvements, and more to try out.

"Warframe is officially live on every major gaming platform with full cross-play and save, which feels absolutely wild to say about a game in its 13th year," said Rebecca Ford, Creative Director. "Creating a seamless gameplay experience for millions of players who can become friends from anywhere in the world on separate mobile devices, consoles, and PC is a development journey that blows my mind. Warframe's goal is, and always will be, to bring people together and give them a place to call home, where their day might end just a little better than it may have started. When the next console arrives, you can guarantee we will be there to meet our players."

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