Posted in: Anime, Netflix, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: anime, manga, netflix, one piece, preview

One Piece: Netflix, Eiichiro Oda Officially Setting Sail on Season 2

Netflix, Tomorrow Studios & publisher Shueisha's live-action series take on author Eiichiro Oda's manga One Piece will return for Season 2.

Over the past few days, we've been checking in with Tomorrow Studios CEO Marty Adelstein and President Becky Clements regarding their thoughts on the future of Netflix, Tomorrow & publisher Shueisha's live-action series take on author Eiichiro Oda's manga One Piece. With the streaming series scoring impressive numbers so far – and winning over the viewers & critics in the process – the rumblings have been getting louder about when/if a Season 2 green light will come from the streamer. That brings us to today, with the series' Twitter/X account putting out a "message alert" to fans that they "won't want to miss what's happening at 1 PM PST" (4 PM EST) – and accompanying it was a mini video that read "INCOMING MESSAGE…" and included the same artwork that Oda used to cover their face in the video when they met Iñaki Godoy for the first time. Well, it was a video message from Oda – confirming that Season 2 is happening (along with a look at some sweet artwork in action).

Here's a look back at the message alert that went out earlier today offering the good news:

And here's a look back at the final official trailer – as well as at a Japanese dub of the official trailer with voices we're sure that you will recognize. That's because the original anime Straw Hat voice actors (Mayumi Tanaka, Kazuya Nakai, Akemi Okamura, Kappei Yamaguchi, and Hiroaki Hirata) are reprising their roles for the streaming series (news that we first learned about back in July):

Previously, fans were treated to a behind-the-scenes featurette, giving us a chance to see how the classic made the jump from ink to live-action. The streamer has never-before-seen interviews with the cast and the creative team (done well before the SAG-AFTRA & WGA strikes) discussing bringing Oda's iconic work in a brand new & exciting way, what went into finding the perfect cast, the impressive stunt coordination that we'll see this season, and much more.

Here's a look at the official trailer for Netflix's One Piece, with the streaming series adaptation currently streaming – and following that, we have a look back at the previously-released teaser trailer and additional information on the streaming series adaptation:

Netflix's One Piece: What You Need to Know…

Netflix's One Piece stars Iñaki Godoy (Who Killed Sara?) as Monkey D. Luffy, Peter Gadiot (Yellowjackets) as Shanks, Mackenyu (Ruroni Kenshin: Final Chapter) as Rornoa Zoro, Emily Rudd (Fear Street) as Nami, Jacob Romero Gibson (All Rise) as Usopp, Taz Skylar (Boiling Point) as Sanji, Morgan Davies (The Evil Dead) as Koby, Ilia Isorelýs Paulino (The Sex Lives of College Girls) as Alvida, Aidan Scott (Action Point) as Helmeppo, Jeff Ward (Hacks) as Buggy, McKinley Belcher III (Ozark) as Arlong, Vincent Regan (Troy) as Garp, Langley Kirkwood as Captain Morgan, Celeste Loots as Kaya, Alexander Maniatis as Klahadore, Craig Fairbrass as Chef Zeff, Steven Ward as Mihawk, and Chioma Umeala as Nojiko. Now here's a look back at the behind-the-scenes featurette showcasing just how massive of production the live-action series take on One Piece has become (including some amazing looking examples of how the concept art is coming to life):

The streamer's 8-episode series highlights the adventures of Monkey D. Luffy and his pirate crew as they explore a fantastical world of endless oceans and exotic islands in search of the world's ultimate treasure known as "One Piece" to become the next Pirate King. Steven Maeda (Lost, The X-Files) serves as writer, showrunner & executive producer, with Matt Owens (Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Marvel's Luke Cage) also writing as well as producing. Oda serves as an executive producer alongside Tomorrow Studios' Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements (with Netflix and Tomorrow Studios co-producing). Now, here's a listen to "Wealth Fame Power," the show's main theme from Billboard chart-topping artists, composers, songwriters, and music producers Sonya Belousova & Giona Ostinelli (The Witcher, "Toss A Coin to Your Witcher"):

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!