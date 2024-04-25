Posted in: Movies, Paramount+, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: paramount, preview, tales of teenage mutant ninja turtles, teaser, teenage mutant ninja turtles, tmnt

Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Drops Images, Mini-Teaser

Set to hit Paramount+ screens this summer, check out a new mini-teaser and preview images for Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

With Paramount+'s upcoming Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles set to hit screens this summer, we have another look at what fans can expect from the animated adventure. Stemming from Nickelodeon Animation and Seth Rogen's Point Grey Pictures, the 2-D animated series sees Micah Abbey (Donatello), Shamon Brown Jr. (Michaelangelo), Nicolas Cantu (Leonardo), and Brady Noon (Raphael) reprising their roles as the four Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles from the recent film, and Ayo Edebiri returning to voice April O'Neil. First up, we have a gallery of preview images to pass along – followed by a mini-teaser that was released on social media earlier today:

From the universe of the "Mutant Mayhem" film, the original series explores the adventures of everyone's favorite pizza-loving heroes as they emerge from the sewers onto the streets of NYC. Leo, Raph, Donnie & Mikey are faced with new threats and team up with old allies to survive both teenage life and villains lurking in the shadows of the Big Apple. As much as we fell in love with the animation style in the preview images that we've included, it's the teaser above that gives you a better sense of what the series has to offer.

From Nickelodeon Animation and Point Grey Pictures, Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles is executive produced by Chris Yost (The Mandalorian, Thor: Ragnarok) and Alan Wan (Blue Eye Samurai, Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles [2012 Series]). Production is overseen for Nickelodeon by Claudia Spinelli, Senior Vice President of Big Kids Animation, and Nikki Price, Director of Development and Executive in Charge of Production. Expect to hear more about the animated series on Bleeding Cool as we inch closer to the summer release window.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!