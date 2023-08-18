Posted in: Anime, Netflix, Preview, Trailer, TV | Tagged: anime, manga, netflix, one piece, trailer

One Piece: Netflix Shares Live-Action Series Theme "Wealth Fame Power"

Netflix released the theme from Sonya Belousova & Giona Ostinelli for the upcoming live-action One Piece series, "Wealth Fame Power."

With less than two weeks to go until Netflix, Tomorrow Studios (Netflix's Cowboy Bebop, TNT's Snowpiercer) & publisher Shueisha's live-action series take on author Eiichiro Oda's manga One Piece sets sail, we have a very cool preview of what you can expect – something quite a bit different from what we've been used to. That's because you now have a chance to check out "Wealth Fame Power," the show's main theme from Billboard chart-topping artists, composers, songwriters, and music producers Sonya Belousova & Giona Ostinelli (The Witcher, "Toss A Coin to Your Witcher"). Though the complete soundtrack will drop at the end of the month – alongside the series – you can check it out below (or let Netflix offer some options). Here's a look at the key art that was released with the single – followed by some thoughts from Belousova & Ostinelli:

"Wealth Fame Power!" – Gold Roger the legendary dreaded Pirate King, obtained this and everything else the world has to offer. His dying words drove countless souls to the seas in search of his buried treasure. There're many shared similarities between Gold Rogerand the Straw Hat's captain, Monkey D Luffy, their personalities and character traits absolutely match up, so are their music themes. Monkey D Luffy's theme is the main theme of our show. Gold Roger's theme is Luffy's theme reversed. "Wealth Fame Power" opens up with Roger's theme. It's powerful, just like Roger himself, driving, and dynamic. It's a dark, mighty anthem featuring the iconic "musical Jolly Roger" – hurdy-gurdy. As soon as the swords are drawn and the crowd rushes out in search of 'One Piece,' we reverse Roger's theme and introduce Luffy's theme, the main theme of our show. Roger's theme is all about the descending motion since this is the end of the journey for Roger. Luffy's theme, however, is all about the ascending motion since it's the beginning of his exciting adventure toward becoming the King of the Pirates."

Back on "'One Piece' Day," fans were able to check in with Oda, who offered his thoughts on the upcoming series. In the following beautiful-looking two-piece letter to the fans, Oda makes it clear right in the opening that "no compromises" were made in bringing the series to life. From there, the franchise creator reveals just how much creative say he had on the production, how the folks working on the series are "'One Piece' superfans," and how he's looking forward to hearing from the fans:

Here's a look at the official trailer for Netflix's One Piece, with the streaming series adaptation setting sail on August 31st – and following that, we have a look back at the previously-released teaser trailer and additional information on the streaming series adaptation:

Netflix's One Piece: What You Need to Know…

Netflix's One Piece stars Iñaki Godoy (Who Killed Sara?) as Monkey D. Luffy, Peter Gadiot (Yellowjackets) as Shanks, Mackenyu (Ruroni Kenshin: Final Chapter) as Rornoa Zoro, Emily Rudd (Fear Street) as Nami, Jacob Romero Gibson (All Rise) as Usopp, Taz Skylar (Boiling Point) as Sanji, Morgan Davies (The Evil Dead) as Koby, Ilia Isorelýs Paulino (The Sex Lives of College Girls) as Alvida, Aidan Scott (Action Point) as Helmeppo, Jeff Ward (Hacks) as Buggy, McKinley Belcher III (Ozark) as Arlong, Vincent Regan (Troy) as Garp, Langley Kirkwood as Captain Morgan, Celeste Loots as Kaya, Alexander Maniatis as Klahadore, Craig Fairbrass as Chef Zeff, Steven Ward as Mihawk, and Chioma Umeala as Nojiko. Now here's a look back at the behind-the-scenes featurette showcasing just how massive of production the live-action series take on One Piece has become (including some amazing looking examples of how the concept art is coming to life):

The streamer's 8-episode series highlights the adventures of Monkey D. Luffy and his pirate crew as they explore a fantastical world of endless oceans and exotic islands in search of the world's ultimate treasure known as "One Piece" to become the next Pirate King. Steven Maeda (Lost, The X-Files) serves as writer, showrunner & executive producer, with Matt Owens (Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Marvel's Luke Cage) also writing as well as producing. Oda serves as an executive producer alongside Tomorrow Studios' Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements (with Netflix and Tomorrow Studios co-producing).

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!