One Piece Renewed for Season 3; Season 2 Heads "Into The Grand Line"

With Season 3 given the green light, we've got a first-look Season 2 teaser and images for Netflix's adaptation of Eiichiro Oda's One Piece.

Article Summary Netflix renews live-action One Piece for Season 3 as Season 2 prepares to explore the Grand Line in 2026.

First teaser and new images revealed for One Piece Season 2, promising higher stakes and new adventures.

Luffy and the Straw Hat crew will face fierce foes and bizarre islands in their search for the One Piece treasure.

Ian Stokes joins Joe Tracz as co-showrunner for Season 3, with production beginning this year in South Africa.

With a new look at Iñaki Godoy (Monkey D. Luffy), Mackenyu (Zoro), Emily Rudd (Nami), Jacob Romero Gibson (Usopp), and Taz Skylar (Sanji), to grab everyone's attention, the folks behind Netflix and showrunners Matt Owens and Joe Tracz's live-action series adaptation of Eiichiro Oda's One Piece made sure everyone knew they had something big planned this weekend for One Piece Day. Well, we can safely say that they did not disappoint. With the second season set to hit screens in 2026, we've got an official first look teaser and image gallery to pass along – but that's not all! The streaming service has also given the official green light for Season 3, with Ian Stokes replacing Owens and joining Tracz as co-showrunner and production set to get underway later this year in Cape Town, South Africa.

When the streaming series returns for its second season, our crew will take on fiercer adversaries and the most perilous quests yet. Luffy and the Straw Hats set sail for the extraordinary Grand Line—a legendary stretch of sea where danger and wonder await at every turn. As they journey through this unpredictable realm searching for the world's greatest treasure, they'll encounter bizarre islands and a host of formidable new enemies. For your best look yet at what's to come, check out the teaser above and then see what the image gallery has to offer:

Netflix's One Piece Season 1 starred Iñaki Godoy (Who Killed Sara?) as Monkey D. Luffy, Peter Gadiot (Yellowjackets) as Shanks, Mackenyu (Ruroni Kenshin: Final Chapter) as Rornoa Zoro, Emily Rudd (Fear Street) as Nami, Jacob Romero Gibson (All Rise) as Usopp, Taz Skylar (Boiling Point) as Sanji, Morgan Davies (The Evil Dead) as Koby, Ilia Isorelýs Paulino (The Sex Lives of College Girls) as Alvida, Aidan Scott (Action Point) as Helmeppo, Jeff Ward (Hacks) as Buggy, McKinley Belcher III (Ozark) as Arlong, Vincent Regan (Troy) as Garp, Langley Kirkwood as Captain Morgan, Celeste Loots as Kaya, Alexander Maniatis as Klahadore, Craig Fairbrass as Chef Zeff, Steven Ward as Mihawk, and Chioma Umeala as Nojiko.

Joining the second season are Brendan Sean Murray as Brogy, Callum Kerr as Smoker, Camrus Johnson as Mr. 5, Clive Russell as Crocus, Daniel Lasker as Mr. 9, David Dastmalchian as Mr. 3, Jazzara Jaslyn as Miss Valentine, Julia Rehwald as Tashigi, Rob Colletti as Wapol, Ty Keogh as Dalton, Werner Coetser as Dorry, Katey Sagal as Dr. Kureha, Mark Harelik as Dr. Hiriluk, Sendhil Ramamurthy as Nefertari Cobra, Charithra Chandran (Bridgerton, Alex Rider) as Miss Wednesday, Joe Manganiello (True Blood) as Mr. 0, Lera Abova (Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin) as Miss All Sunday, Sophia Anne Caruso (Beetlejuice) as Miss Goldenweek, Mark Penwill (Catch Me a Killer) as Chess, Anton David Jeftha (Legacy) as K.M., Rigo Sanchez (Outerbanks) as Dragon, Yonda Thomas (Redemption) as Igaram, and James Hiroyuki Liao (Barry) as Ipponmatsu.

Owens and Tracz will serve as writers, co-showrunners, and executive producers for the second season, with Tracz and Stokes serving as writers, co-showrunners, and executive producers for the third season. The series' executive producers also include Eiichiro Oda, Marty Adelstein, and Becky Clements through Tomorrow Studios; Tetsu Fujimura, Chris Symes, Christoph Schrewe, and Steven Maeda. The live-action series was created in partnership with Shueisha and produced by Tomorrow Studios (an ITV Studios partner) and Netflix.

