Posted in: Impact Wrestling, TV | Tagged: tna, wrestling

TNA Thursday Night iMPACT! Preview: Eric Young Gets His Title Shot

Eric Young will finally get his shot at TNA World Champion Mike Santana on tonight's episode of TNA Thursday Night iMPACT!

Article Summary TNA iMPACT! tonight is headlined by Mike Santana defending the TNA World Championship against dangerous challenger Eric Young.

Mustafa Ali defends the TNA International Championship against KC Navarro after Navarro earned the shot in Champions Challenge.

Leon Slater and Fabian Aichner battle The System, while Elijah looks to gain momentum against the confident Mr. Elegance.

The Elegance Brand faces Rosemary, Allie, and Mara Sadé in six-woman action as The Righteous address last week’s fallout.

Mike Santana has had a busy couple of months as the TNA World Champion, and that schedule doesn't get any easier tonight. After earning his title shot a few weeks ago, Eric Young will finally see his chance happen as he takes on Santana in the main event for the title. They say Young is dangerous, but will he be dangerous enough to become the champ? We'll also see the TNA International Championship get defended, The Righteous will have something to say following their Wicked Garden Match from last week, and three other matches will take place. We have the full rundown from the company of what to expect on tonight's episode of TNA Thursday Night iMPACT!

Santana vs Young For The TNA World Championship, Tonight on Impact!

TNA World Champion Mike Santana faces one of the most dangerous challengers in the company when he goes one-on-one with the unpredictable Eric Young. With the World Championship on the line and tensions at an all-time high, both men are prepared to do whatever it takes to end the night as TNA World Champion. TNA International Champion Mustafa Ali puts his title on the line against KC Navarro in a matchup that could steal the show. Navarro earned this title shot by pinning Ali during the Champions Challenge, and now gets the biggest opportunity of his career as he looks to dethrone one of TNA's most confident champions.

Leon Slater and Fabian Aichner unite to take on The System in a high-stakes tag team showdown. With both teams looking to build momentum and make a statement, expect an intense battle between four of TNA's top competitors. Mr. Elegance steps into the ring with plenty of confidence and The Elegance Brand by his side, but Elijah is looking to build momentum at his expense. When the dust settles, will Mr. Elegance be the next to Walk With Elijah?

The rivalry between The Elegance Brand and the trio of Rosemary, Allie, and Mara Sadé reaches a boiling point in six-woman tag team action. With pride, momentum, and bragging rights on the line, expect chaos when these two sides finally collide inside the ring. Following last week's Wicked Garden Match against The Hardys, The Righteous hit the iMPACT! Zone. After recent events, everyone is waiting to hear what comes next.

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