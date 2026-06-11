Posted in: Board Games, Games, Hasbro, Tabletop | Tagged: and The Game of Life, Guess Who?, monopoly, Toniebox 2, Tonies

Hasbro Has Three New tonies Interactive Board Games

Hasbro and Tonieplay have come together to bring three new educational experiences featuring Monopoly, Guess Who?, and The Game of Life.

Article Summary Hasbro and tonies launch three new Tonieplay interactive games, reimagining Monopoly, Guess Who?, and The Game of Life.

Built for Toniebox 2, the Hasbro Tonieplay titles deliver screen-free, audio-led adventures for kids ages 5 and up.

Hasbro’s Monopoly Real Estate Rush adds fast strategy, while Guess Who? and Life boost listening, choices, and creativity.

These new Hasbro Tonieplay experiences blend classic board game fun with learning, replayability, and independent play.

Hasbro has teamed with Tonies to bring three of its board games to the tonies system to create a new interactive experience for kids. Less of a game and more of a learning audio platform, kids can now be taught through Monopoly, Guess Who?, and The Game of Life through the Toniebox 2. We have more details about the collab below as all three have been launched today.

Hasbro Releases Three New Tabletop Titles For Tonies

Developed for Tonieplay, tonies' interactive gaming platform, the new titles transform beloved board games into screen-free, story-driven adventures where kids don't just play, they lead. In collaboration with Hasbro, the games are designed to ensure they stay true to the spirit of the originals while introducing new mechanics and functionality, fast gameplay, and rich interactivity. Each title has been rebuilt to unlock new ways to play:

Tonieplay MONOPOLY Real Estate Rush (7+): A fast-paced, decision-driven experience where players build, trade, and strategize in real time, designed to keep kids engaged without waiting turns.

A fast-paced, decision-driven experience where players build, trade, and strategize in real time, designed to keep kids engaged without waiting turns. Tonieplay GUESS WHO? Monster Mysteries (5+): A playful guessing game that sharpens listening skills and deduction, bringing characters to life through sound, clues, and personality.

A playful guessing game that sharpens listening skills and deduction, bringing characters to life through sound, clues, and personality. Tonieplay THE GAME OF LIFE (5+): A branching, narrative-driven journey where players make choices that shape their path, encouraging independence, creativity, and replayability.

Built exclusively for Toniebox 2, Tonieplay represents a new category of play that combines the joy of gaming with the developmental benefits of screen-free interaction. Each experience is designed to encourage independent thinking and decision-making, support creativity and imagination, and enable flexible play, whether kids are playing independently or with others.

"Our collaboration with Hasbro has already brought beloved characters into the tonies universe for younger listeners. Now, we're evolving that relationship to meet kids as they grow, transforming iconic Hasbro games for Tonieplay. The result is something entirely new: interactive, audio-led games that transform how kids can play today, while honoring the legacy of the originals," said Tobias Wann, CEO of tonies.

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