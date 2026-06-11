Posted in: HBO, Max, TV | Tagged: the last of us

The Last of Us: Peter Sarsgaard Joins Season 3 Cast in Original Role

HBO's The Last of Us has reportedly tapped Peter Sarsgaard (DTF St. Louis) for an original recurring role that was not from the video games.

Article Summary The Last of Us Season 3 reportedly adds Peter Sarsgaard as Amon, an original Seraphite leader not from the games.

HBO’s The Last of Us is taking a mid-shoot break in Vancouver, with Season 3 production set to continue through 2026.

The Last of Us Season 3 cast also reportedly includes Patrick Wilson, Jason Ritter, Li Jun Li, Yara, and Lev.

Neil Druckmann has stepped back from HBO’s The Last of Us, leaving Craig Mazin to steer the Part II adaptation.

HBO's Bella Ramsey (Ellie) and Kaitlyn Dever (Abby)-starring The Last of Us has reportedly tapped Peter Sarsgaard (DTF St. Louis) for an original recurring role that was not in the Naughty Dog video game: Amon, one of the leaders of The Seraphites. The news comes as production on the third season kicks off a mid-shoot break, expected to last a month and coordinated with Vancouver's plans for the FIFA World Cup. From there, production is set to resume and run through the end of 2026.

Over the past few weeks, we learned that Jason Ritter (Matlock) and Patrick Wilson (Watchmen) had been tapped for recurring roles. In addition, Michelle Mao (Bridgerton) and Kyriana Kratter (Star Wars: Skeleton Crew) are set for the series regular roles of siblings Yara and Lev, with Clea DuVall (Poker Face) set to play a seraphite. Ariela Barer (Mel), Tati Gabrielle (Nora), and Spencer Lord (Owen) were upped to series regulars, with Jorge Lendeborg Jr. (Spider-Man: No Way Home) taking over the role of Manny from Danny Ramirez due to scheduling conflicts. In addition, Li Jun Li (Sinners, Spider-Noir) has reportedly joined the cast as Miriam, a Seraphite and the mother of Lev and Yara.

"I've made the difficult decision to step away from my creative involvement in 'The Last of Us' on HBO," Neil Druckmann shared on the official Naughty Dog Instagram account last year, addressing his departure. "With work completed on season 2 and before any meaningful work starts on season 3, now is the right time for me to transition my complete focus to Naughty Dog and its future projects, including writing and directing our exciting next game, Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet, along with my responsibilities as Studio Head and Head of Creative." Druckmann added, "Co-creating the show has been a career highlight. It's been an honor to work alongside Craig Mazin to executive produce, direct, and write on the last two seasons. I'm deeply thankful for the thoughtful approach and dedication the talented cast and crew took to adapting 'The Last of Us' Part I and the continued adaptation of 'The Last of Us' Part II."

"It's been a creative dream to work with Neil and bring an adaptation of his brilliant work to life on HBO," Mazin shared in a statement about the news. "I couldn't have asked for a more generous creative partner. As a true fan of Naughty Dog and Neil's work in video games, I'm beyond excited to play his next game. While he focuses on that, I'll continue to work with our brilliant cast and crew to deliver the show our audience has come to expect. We are so grateful to Neil and Halley Gross for entrusting the incredible story of 'The Last of Us Part II' to us, and we're just as grateful to the millions of people around the world who tune in."

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