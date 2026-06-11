Posted in: Conventions, Dungeons & Dragons, Events, Games, Gen Con, Tabletop | Tagged: d&d, Gen Con 2026, Rhys Darby, Steve Wrigley

Rhys Darby Will Play Dungeons & Dragons at Gen Con 2026

Rhys Darby and Steve Wrigley will be taking part in a special actual-play Dungeons & Dragons session live at Gen Con 2026 on Saturday, August 1 at 2pm ET.

Article Summary Rhys Darby will make his first live Dungeons & Dragons actual-play appearance at Gen Con 2026 this August.

Steve Wrigley will DM Dungeons and Darby, a fast, chaotic D&D one-shot built for comedy and live audience energy.

The special Gen Con 2026 Dungeons & Dragons session is set for Saturday, August 1, at 2 PM in the 500 Ballroom.

Special guests may join Rhys Darby and Steve Wrigley, though Gen Con has not announced a livestream for the D&D event.

Gen Con announced that it will host a special actual-play session this year, featuring Rhys Darby joining Steve Wrigley for his first-ever live Dungeons & Dragons game. In what already promises to be one of the more chaotic showcases you'll see at this year's event, the actor will be a part of "Rhys Darby and Steve Wrigley in Dungeons and Darby", where we're sure all sorts of hijinx will be taking place in front of a live audience. As to who he will be playing with, that's still up in the air, but we wouldn't be shocked if they manage to pull in some surprise guests who know how you play and will work well with Darby's unique style of comedy. We have the official description below, as the event will take place on Saturday, August 1, at the 500 Ballroom at 2pm ET. No word yet if it will be broadcast live.

One Chaotic Kiwi Takes On D&D As Rhys Darby Will Play Dungeons & Dragons

One wild Kiwi, one forever DM, special guests, and a fast, chaotic one‑shot that promises absolute comedic mayhem!

Rhys Darby has done almost everything: blockbuster films and hit TV shows like Jumanji and Flight of the Conchords, and multiple sold‑out world tours, but he's never played Dungeons & Dragons live on stage… until now. Steve Wrigley, longtime "forever DM" and loud Instagram braggart, is finally putting his dice where his mouth is for his first on‑stage actual‑play session, and he's chosen the most chaotic player he could possibly unleash: Rhys Darby. Over two hours, with help from special guests, Rhys will dive into one of Wrigley's favorite fast-paced one‑shot adventures. But who's really running this game? Come watch one Kiwi attempt to wrangle another through a gloriously unhinged session of core D&D featuring one of the funniest humans alive… and Steve Wrigley.

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