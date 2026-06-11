Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Netmarble | Tagged: Rock Howard, The King Of Fighters AFK

Rock Howard Officially Joins The King of Fighters AFK

The King of Fighters AFK has added one of the more prominent fighters to the roster as Rock Howard has officially arrived in the game

Article Summary Rock Howard officially joins The King of Fighters AFK, bringing his Fury synergy and fresh team-building options.

Players can use Rock Howard’s signature moves, Deadly Rave Neo EX and Raging Storm, in The King of Fighters AFK.

The King of Fighters AFK adds a Fury Synergy Pick-Up event through June 24, boosting rates for Fury fighters.

Summer Festival lead-in events include Halloween-style reruns, Lucky Elpy rewards, and the Ready Action! pet event.

Netmarble has a new character joining The King Of Fighters AFK roster, as Rock Howard has officially joined the fray. The character packs a different kind of punch compared to others that you might just figure he's a clone of, which is fair by comparison, as a lot of the fighters that kinda/sorta look like him tend to fight roughly the same. Only his focuses more around teamwork rather than leading the charge, which helps in bigger situations, as he doesn't need to be leading the charge. We have mroe details about him and the event tied to him below, as he's live in the game now.

Rock Howard Brings His Own Energy To The King of Fighters AFK

Rock Howard, the son of Geese Howard and disciple of Terry Bogard, is known for his exceptional fighting talent, especially his signature skills "Deadly Rave Neo EX" and "Raging Storm" that players can experience in The King of Fighters AFK. With his arrival event, which is currently running through June 24, Rock Howard features the [Fury] synergy that adds new strategic options for team building.

Ahead of the upcoming Summer Festival update, the game is holding a commemorative rerun event featuring Halloween-style fighters. Halloween-style Iori Yagami will return from June 11 through June 24, followed by Halloween-style Mature from June 25 through July 8. Through the seasonal check-in event and weekly coupons, players can obtain 15,000 Seasonal Fighter Tokens, which can be used to summon Halloween-style fighters.

[Fury] Synergy Pick-Up

A [Fury] Synergy Pick-Up event is now available through June 24, increasing the acquisition rates of fighters with the [Fury] synergy. The update further expands multiple content areas, including Stage, Void Sanctuary Dungeon, City of Vengeance, Paradox Research Lab, Infinity Challenge, and Influence, giving players more ways to progress and strengthen their teams.

Additional limited-time events are also underway. The Lucky Elpy event will be available from June 15 through June 19, which offers players a chance to obtain the Legendary Supporter Gai Tendo. The Ready Action! event will take place from June 18 through July 1, featuring the Legendary pets Goldie and Trunkie.

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